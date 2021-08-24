The Study Data

Bee venom is also used for a variety of cases, including face creams and therapeutics.

The estimated price of bee venom has been reported to range from $30 per gram on the low-end to as high as $300 per gram, as per the Bee Venom Lab.

As these insects play a significant role as major pollinators, a recent decline in their figures has emerged as a global health concern.

This is noticeably due to blended vulnerability to increased contamination from pesticides and poor nutrition.

Sugar is used as fuel flights by the bees to work inside the nest.

However, pesticides decrease their hemolymph ('bee blood') sugar levels and therefore cut their energy stores.

The synergistic effect of limited food supplies deprives the bees further of their energy to function, thereby causing a downward curve in their causing survival rates.

Bee venom has also been used in healing other conditions, like arthritis eczema, and some types of cancer.

PD affects one in 500 people, including about one million Americans and more than 10 million across the world suffering from the disease, as per the Parkinson's Foundation.It is characterized byand can lead to severe disability.It results due to the formation of inclusion proteins calledthat accumulates in a part of the brain called the substantia nigra.The study team provoked up the so-called(a minimal shock-producing device). This allowed them to generate a richer, more protein-dense bee venom.The study was viewed at domesticated honeybees, Apis Mellifera Ligustica, from 25 hives near Harvey in southwestern, Australia, and across multiple sites to distinguish almost 99 bee venom proteins.Further, the study team affirms that thissays the study's lead author, Dr. Daniela Scaccabarozzi, from Curtin's School of Molecular and Life Sciences.It finds its effectiveness mostly in chronic injuries, as its enzymes and peptides are capable of treating the inflammation. They are also used in various central nervous system diseases, like Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and others.says Scaccabarozzi.The study also found that theThis suggests that seasonal factors cause a change in the protein profile of bee venom.The optimal range for high protein diversity varies from 33 to 36˚C. Apart from temperature, the geographic location was also shown to impact the composition of the bee venom.At one of the sites at Byford, Australia, it was found that a significant difference existed in bee venom compared to the two colder sites, Chittering and Harvey. These data conclude thatSource: Medindia