Bee Venom May Offer Effective Cure for Eczema

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 6, 2018 at 1:10 PM
Bee venom and its major component melittin may provide effective treatment for atopic dermatitis (eczema), reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the British Journal of Pharmacology.
Bee Venom May Offer Effective Cure for Eczema

Through studies conducted in mice and in human cells, investigators found that bee venom and melittin suppress inflammation through various mechanisms on immune cells and inflammatory molecules.

"This study demonstrated that bee venom and melittin have immunomodulatory activity, and such activity was associated with the regulation of T helper cell differentiation, thereby ameliorating the inflammatory skin diseases caused by atopic dermatitis," the authors wrote.

Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is an inflammatory, non-contagious, chronic skin disorder that involves scaly and itchy rashes. It is also called eczema, dermatitis or atopy.

Two New Medications Have Recently Been Approved for Eczema

Two New Medications Have Recently Been Approved for Eczema

The word eczema is also used specifically to refer to atopic dermatitis, the most common type of eczema, and many adults prefer to self-treat themselves.

Eczema: Miracles with Homeopathy

Eczema: Miracles with Homeopathy

Eczema is a chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by severe itching, redness, scaling and crusting. Homoeopathy can cure eczema.

Bee Venom: New Treatment Against Pain

Bee Venom: New Treatment Against Pain

According to a British study, bee venom shots could kill backaches by reducing the inflammation.

Allergy

Allergy

An allergy is a hypersensitive disorder of immune system. Substances that often cause allergic reactions are pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, food, insect stings and medicines.

Contact Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis is a reaction of the skin in the form of skin rashes on coming into contact with certain irritants or allergens.

Indian Snake Antivenom

Indian Snake Antivenom

Snake antivenom is a medicine used for the treatment of patients suffering from snake envenomation.

Skin Disorder

Skin Disorder

Skin types can range from oily to dry, extreme dryness accompanied by rashes and itching can often denote the presence of a skin problem or skin disorder.

Types of Food Allergies

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

