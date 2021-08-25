Vaccines are the "superweapons" that protect us from many kinds of diseases, including the recently emerged SARS-CoV-2 infection. While the hard work of researchers behind the vaccine development is huge, there is one other silent partner that ensured vaccine safety: The blood of horseshoe crabs.

What Kind of Creatures are Horseshoe Crabs? Horseshoe crabs are helmet-shaped creatures that can grow as large as 20 inches. This is because they used to predate the dinosaurs, a time when everything was large, around more than 300 million years. They are closely related to scorpions and spiders and thrive on the brackish floors of coastal waters.

Blue Blood of Horseshoe Crabs - A Silent Partner Who Ensures Vaccine Safety



Horseshoe crabs can fluoresce under ultraviolet light. Their eggs are considered a primary fat source for more than a dozen species of migratory shore birds, according to South Carolina's Department of Natural Resources. What's more important is their blood!

How Does the Blood of Horseshoe Crabs Serve to Scientific Community? The endotoxins released by bacteria have the potential to induce inflammation and



‘Limulus Amoebocyte Lysate (LAL), produced from the blood of horseshoe crabs, helps ensure that pharmaceutical products are contaminant-free. Depending solely on the crabs for LAL will put them at the risk of extinction.’

Read More..

scientists developed a compound called Limulus Amoebocyte Lysate, or LAL and since 1970s, it is helping medical professionals giving out jabs devoid of bad bacteria that could make humans sick. It also helps ensure that biomedical devices are contaminant-free.While this seems incredible, conservationists slam the use of crab's blood.

Here's the Story Behind the Life Struggle of Horseshoe Crabs The harvesting of these crabs is concerned mainly with the coast of South Carolina. This is because Governor Henry McMaster thought it would not be good to depend on foreign countries for pharma needs and have companies like Charles River Laboratories, top-producer of Limulus Amoebocyte Lysatein from horseshoe blood in the United States would be fine.



But conservationists had a different opinion and accused the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as it allowed horseshoe crab harvesting in some wildlife areas including South Carolina's Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge. After that there was a temporary halt in the harvest but soon, it resumed following Charles River's appeal.



In addition, the environmental groups have also been asked to withdraw their complaint within August 2021 as federal officials will be permitting commercial activities in the refuge, including horseshoe harvesting. Foster Jordan of Charles River Labs further adds that only 20% of their harvest comes from the refuge, while most coming from further down the South Carolina coast.



Pharmaceutical companies need to make sure each and every drug or vaccine candidate is contaminant-free. This makes LAL testing, a critical one. And, if all the drug companies continue to rely solely on LAL, horseshoe crab populations will be put at risk. The attempts to produce new and efficient

Does Science Have Anything to Fix This Issue? Using biotech manufacturing processes, it has been possible to produce the man-made version of LAL called Recombinant Factor C (rFC), which reduces potential impacts to the horseshoe crab community. It is a non-animal-derived reagent used to detect bacterial endotoxins in pharmaceutical products.



Last year, a group of researchers from Eli Lilly, Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer and ­Roche-Genentech published a research report that intended to compare the efficacy of two products limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL) made from horseshoe crab blood and recombinant Factor C (rFC), a synthetic product. The insights provided by the paper did little to publicize the use of this recombinant product.



While the synthetic alternatives to LAL are not widely accepted by the health care industry, Jordan also highlights, "My mission is to make sure that any competitor that comes into the United States, from China or any of these other producers, has to go through the same regulatory process that we had to go through, to make sure that it's safe. If all these synthetics start coming in from other countries, we're going to lose the protection that we've had for all these years, and the safety, and the control of the drug supply."



Considering both the safety of



References:

Horseshoe crab blood: the miracle vaccine ingredient that's saved millions of lives - (https://www.nhm.ac.uk/discover/horseshoe-crab-blood-miracle-vaccine-ingredient.html) Horseshoe Crab - (https://www.nwf.org/Educational-Resources/Wildlife-Guide/Invertebrates/Horseshoe-Crab) Bolden J, Knutsen C, Levin J, Milne C, Morris T, Mozier N, Spreitzer I, von Wintzingerode F. Currently Available Recombinant Alternatives to Horseshoe Crab Blood Lysates: Are They Comparable for the Detection of Environmental Bacterial Endotoxins? A Review. PDA J Pharm Sci Technol. 2020 Sep-Oct;74(5):602-611. doi: 10.5731/pdajpst.2020.012187. Epub 2020 Aug 14. PMID: 32817324.



Source: Medindia By making use of the components present in these clever blood cells,It also helps ensure that biomedical devices are contaminant-free.While this seems incredible, conservationists slam the use of crab's blood.The harvesting of these crabs is concerned mainly with the coast of South Carolina. This is because Governor Henry McMaster thought it would not be good to depend on foreign countries for pharma needs and have companies like Charles River Laboratories, top-producer of Limulus Amoebocyte Lysatein from horseshoe blood in the United States would be fine.But conservationists had a different opinion and accused the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as it allowed horseshoe crab harvesting in some wildlife areas including South Carolina's Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge. After that there was a temporary halt in the harvest but soon, it resumed following Charles River's appeal.In addition, the environmental groups have also been asked to withdraw their complaint within August 2021 as federal officials will be permitting commercial activities in the refuge, including horseshoe harvesting. Foster Jordan of Charles River Labs further adds that only 20% of their harvest comes from the refuge, while most coming from further down the South Carolina coast.Pharmaceutical companies need to make sure each and every drug or vaccine candidate is contaminant-free. This makes LAL testing, a critical one. And, if all the drug companies continue to rely solely on LAL, horseshoe crab populations will be put at risk. The attempts to produce new and efficient vaccines against COVID-19 have further increased the need for horseshoe crabs and concerns about the sustainability of these creatures are rising.Using biotech manufacturing processes, it has been possible to produce the man-made version of LAL called Recombinant Factor C (rFC), which reduces potential impacts to the horseshoe crab community. It is a non-animal-derived reagent used to detect bacterial endotoxins in pharmaceutical products.Last year, a group of researchers from Eli Lilly, Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer and ­Roche-Genentech published a research report that intended to compare the efficacy of two products limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL) made from horseshoe crab blood and recombinant Factor C (rFC), a synthetic product. The insights provided by the paper did little to publicize the use of this recombinant product.While the synthetic alternatives to LAL are not widely accepted by the health care industry, Jordan also highlights,Considering both the safety of ecosystem and increasing pharmaceutical needs across the globe, the issue seems like a house of cards, as the governor mentioned, where every other card falls if we pull out even one part of it. It is important to maintain a healthy balance between scientific demands and the planet's ecosystem to meet whatever requirements are there to protect any sort of life.Source: Medindia Horseshoe crabs can fluoresce under ultraviolet light. Their eggs are considered a primary fat source for more than a dozen species of migratory shore birds, according to South Carolina's Department of Natural Resources. What's more important is their blood!The endotoxins released by bacteria have the potential to induce inflammation and fever and can cause anaphylactic shock and death . They can also cause venereal disease, bacterial meningitis as well as cholera bubonic plague and other diseases. The copper-rich bright blue blood of horseshoe crabs contains immune cells that trap and immobilize these bacterial toxins. This kept the crabs alive for about 450 million years.

Recommended Reading COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines. READ MORE Plastic Packaging to be Replaced by Material from Crab Shells and Trees Material formed from crab shells and trees could replace flexible plastic packaging, research at the Georgia Institute of Technology finds. The new material is made by spraying multiple layers of chitin from crab shells and cellulose from trees to ... READ MORE Japanese Scientist Turns Discarded Crab Shells into Nanofibers A Japanese scientist has developed a method to turn discarded crab shells into nanofibers, which can be used in food or beauty products. READ MORE New Crab Shell Bandages to Accelerate Wound Healing Activity A team of scientists from University of Bolton has come up with a fast-healing dressing that contains crab shells. READ MORE Acute Coronary Syndrome Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart. READ MORE Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. READ MORE Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer. READ MORE Bombay Blood Group Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group. READ MORE Holistic Management for Depression Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression. READ MORE Thalassemia Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin. READ MORE Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines. READ MORE Vaccination for Children Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids. READ MORE