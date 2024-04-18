Brain-Boosting Breakfasts to Nourish Your Mind

Highlights: Prioritize breakfast options rich in fiber, healthy fats, and essential nutrients

Dr. Uma Naidoo, a psychiatrist trained at Harvard, as well as a nutrition expert and professional chef, has dedicated over 20 years to studying brain foods, which are food items known to enhance mental fitness. She notes that many popular breakfast choices are high in sugars and simple carbohydrates, leading to an initial spike and subsequent crash in blood sugar levels. Moreover, these options contribute to inflammation around the brain, resulting in brain fog and poor concentration.Naidoo, who serves as the director of Nutritional, Lifestyle, and Metabolic Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, recommends starting the day with a glass of water to combat dehydration and anxiety. She also suggests five breakfast options that not only promote overall health but also enhance mental fitness. Naidoo emphasizes that these choices are abundant in essential nutrients and functional compounds that support improved energy levels, mental clarity, and overall mental health.Naidoo advocates for homemade chia seed pudding as a preferred breakfast option. She highlights its high fiber content, which nurtures healthy gut bacteria, leading to reduced inflammation in the microbiome and enhanced gut-brain connection. Additionally, chia seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, known for their anti-inflammatory properties, which can positively impact mood, cognition, and memory (1).Eggs are praised by Naidoo for their abundance of healthy fats, proteins, and vitamins essential for brain health. She notes that egg yolks are particularly rich in vitamin D and serotonin, crucial for maintaining optimal neurotransmitter balance and regulating mood (2). Naidoo recommends selecting eggs from pasture-raised, cage-free chickens whenever possible to ensure the highest quality and nutrient purity.Tofu is highlighted as a versatile protein source rich in tryptophan and soy isoflavones (3), both associated with reduced depression symptoms. Naidoo suggests a savory tofu scramble seasoned with turmeric, black pepper, and sea salt as an egg alternative.A nutrient-dense green smoothie comprising leafy greens like spinach, berries, clean protein powder (or silken tofu), and a source of healthy fats such as hemp seeds or almond butter is recommended by Naidoo. She underscores the importance of folate in neurotransmitter production and mood regulation, advocating for optimal folate levels for improved mental well-being (4).Though not a standalone meal, Naidoo's golden milk turmeric latte is hailed as a nourishing beverage to start the day. Combining unsweetened plant milk with turmeric and a pinch of black pepper yields a potent anti-inflammatory drink (5) known to alleviate anxiety, enhance energy levels, and promote mental clarity throughout the day.Source-Medindia