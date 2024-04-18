Is Male Infertility Linked With Higher Cancer Risk in Families?

Highlights: Male infertility may correlate with increased cancer risk in families

Proactive discussions with healthcare providers are crucial for families navigating male infertility

Further research is needed to establish and understand the link between male infertility and cancer risk



Health Complications Associated With Male Infertility

Family Cancer Risks Due to Shared Genetic and Environmental Factors

Algorithms to Assess Cancer Risk In Families

Empowering Families Dealing With Male Infertility

Describing patterns of familial cancer risk in subfertile men using population pedigree data

Joemy M Ramsay, Michael J Madsen, Joshua J Horns, Heidi A Hanson, Nicola J Camp, Benjamin R Emery, Kenneth I Aston, Elisabeth Ferlic, James M Hotaling, Describing patterns of familial cancer risk in subfertile men using population pedigree data, Human Reproduction, Volume 39, Issue 4, April 2024, Pages 822–833, https://doi.org/10.1093/humrep/dead270 How common is infertility?

A recent investigation by scientists at Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah (the U) unearthed a notable correlation within families grappling with male infertility: an elevated susceptibility to certain cancers (1). This revelation holds promise for tailoring cancer risk evaluations, potentially bolstering cancer prevention strategies.Male infertility affects approximately 9% of men in their reproductive years, as reported by the National Institutes of Health (2). Lead investigator Joemy Ramsay, Ph.D., a researcher at Huntsman Cancer Institute and assistant professor in the Division of Urology at the U, underscores the health complications often accompanying male infertility, including cardiovascular ailments, autoimmune disorders, premature mortality, chronic illnesses, and cancer. The study aimed to scrutinize whether relatives of these men faced heightened risks for such conditions.Ramsay, with expertise in public health, specializing in occupational and environmental exposures, underscores the study's significance as an initial endeavor to gauge family members' interconnected risk levels for diseases like cancer. The rationale lies in the shared genetic predispositions, environmental influences, and lifestyle factors among family members, facilitating the identification of factors influencing their cancer susceptibility. With a comprehensive assessment of general risk, researchers can delve into etiological factors contributing to specific diagnoses.Leveraging the Utah Population Database, renowned for its extensive genetic and public health data, Ramsay and her team, comprising Heidi Hanson, M.S., Ph.D., Nicola Camp, Ph.D., and Myke Madsen, scrutinized parents, siblings, offspring, and extended relatives of men diagnosed with infertility.By analyzing multiple cancer types concurrently, the team devised an algorithm grouping similar traits, unveiling approximately 13 distinct patterns. These patterns were rooted in families sharing analogous multi-cancer risks, departing from the conventional approach of assessing individual cancer types.Ramsay highlights the intricate nature of cancer and subfertility, lauding this methodology for clustering families with similar profiles, facilitating the elucidation of underlying reasons for heightened risks.For families navigating male infertility, these findings may necessitate proactive discussions with healthcare providers. Ramsay underscores the importance of dialogue within families and advocating for concerns during medical consultations.While the precise link remains elusive, Ramsay stresses the significance of initiating discussions with healthcare providers and voicing apprehensions. Further research is imperative to cement the association between male infertility and cancer risk, with the ultimate goal of tailoring treatments, screenings, and preventive measures to individual needs.Source-Medindia