by Poojitha Shekar on  September 14, 2020 at 6:47 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Yoga for Physical and Mental Fitness
Yoga is an ancient Indian practice that tosses challenges towards you and helps you winning them; it makes you stretch and flex your body and helps you realize your inner potential. Yoga helps you explore the things out of your couch and thrusts you towards achieving the best version of yourself.

Yogic practices, maps the route to overcome all your physical boundaries and mental limitations. It unifies your body and mind in a spiritual manner by bringing peace, distressing and detoxifying your mind and body. Yoga is being accepted and identified as a holistic therapy by the people worldwide.

Yoga for physical fitness- You can start off with the simple and basic practice like Surya namaskar which can also be called sun salutations. This practice enhances your activity and keeps you fit.


Initially try to complete 3 to 5 cycles of Surya namaskar and then, once you are comfortable you can increase the cycles to 21 or even more per day.

Surya namaskar depicts the energy of Surya Deva, the Sun and this energy is believed to be carried on the right side of our body. Thus, Surya namaskar should always be initiated with your right leg.

This practice totally includes 24 steps and is divided into 12 counts for both the side of your body. It is always good to pray and salute the sun before heading off with the practice.

Yoga for mental fitness- After the completion of Surya namaskar, your physical body is worked up and now it's time to work on your mental body, you can do this by practicing Pranayama which is a breathing technique that controls the prana or vital forces; there are many types which include khand pranayama, bhramari pranayama and kapalbhati pranayama.

Ultimately, practicing meditation enhances optimism and drains out all the negative thoughts and unwanted toxins from your body. Meditation also improves your healing ability, fixes your mood, keeps you focused and relaxes you completely.

Since we all are undergoing a lot of stress in COVID-19 pandemic situations, yoga being a cheap and safe practice, gives us a ray of hope in attaining physical and mental fitness by just staying home and practicing it on your mat.

Always remember to practice yoga on a mat and not to force your body too much. Stay home, stay safe and stay yogi!

Recommended Reading

Overcome Bad Mood with Yoga
Are you irritable or in a bad mood? Learn how you can overcome bad mood with some simple changes to your lifestyle using the basics of yoga.
READ MORE
Does Yoga help you grow Taller
Yoga is one very effective exercise - to add a few inches to your height -- when done correctly and diligently. With yoga a person can cleanse oneself physically as well as improve their mental faculties.
READ MORE
Pilates Vs Yoga - Which is Right for You?
Discussions on fitness and weight loss regimes generate a lot of heated debate but it's important that you find out which workout is right for you.
READ MORE
Six Yoga Poses for Emotional Release
Yoga poses open your heart and mind and help you cope with a heartbreak in a healthy way.
READ MORE
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy
Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.
READ MORE
Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes
Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.
READ MORE
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.
READ MORE
Introduction To Physiotherapy
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Physiotherapy
READ MORE
Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!
Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.
READ MORE
Types of Physiotherapy
Physiotherapy is a branch of healthcare science, that mainly concentrates on the physical aspects of an individual's healthcare, by treating their physical ailments.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Diabetes MellitusIntroduction To PhysiotherapyTypes of PhysiotherapyYogaStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineDoes Yoga help you grow TallerBenefits of Meditation / Meditation TherapyExercise and FitnessLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes