Eat Well to Fight Memory Loss

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 19, 2020 at 4:09 PM
Highlights:
  • Eating healthy can boost your memory
  • Adding crunchy cereals, protein-rich foods, fruits and vegetables to your daily diet can prevent memory loss and sharpen your brain function even as you age
  • So, grab some brain-boosting foods to safeguard your mental health

Munching on a healthy diet can keep your mind sharper and help prevent memory loss, reports a new study.

A healthy diet is essential to living well, but as we age, should we change what we eat?
Eat Well to Fight Memory Loss
Eat Well to Fight Memory Loss

Details of the Study
UTS research fellow Dr Luna Xu has studied data from 139,000 older Australians and found strong links between certain food groups, memory loss and comorbid heart disease or diabetes.

Show Full Article


Findings of the Study

Dr Xu found high consumption of fruit and vegetables was linked to lowered odds of memory loss and its comorbid heart disease. High consumption of protein-rich foods was associated with a better memory.

Dr Xu also found the link between food group and memory status may vary among different older age groups. People aged 80 years and over with a low consumption of cereals are at the highest risk of memory loss and its comorbid heart disease, her research showed.

"Our present study implies that the healthy eating suggestions of cereals consumption in the prevention of memory loss and comorbid heart disease for older people may differ compared to other age groups," said Dr Xu, who holds a Heart Foundation postdoctoral research fellowship.

She said the study pointed to a need for age-specific healthy dietary guidelines.

Memory loss is one of the main early symptoms for people with dementia, which is the second leading cause of death of Australians. People living with dementia have on average between two and eight comorbid conditions, which may accelerate cognitive and functional impairment. The most common comorbidities in dementia include cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and hypertension.

"The dietary intervention in chronic disease prevention and management, by taking into consideration the fact that older populations often simultaneously deal with multiple chronic conditions, is a real challenge," Dr Xu said.

"To achieve the best outcome for our aging population, strong scientific evidence that supports effective dietary intervention in preventing and managing co-occurring chronic conditions, is essential."

Reference :
  1. Eating and Healthy Ageing: A Longitudinal Study on the Association Between Food Consumption, Memory Loss and its Comorbidities - (https://doi.org/10.1007/s00038-020-01337-y)


Source: Eurekalert

