Wine May Decrease the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

- Diabetes affects nearly 422 million adults worldwide with India being ranked as the second-largest diabetic population globally
- Drinking one glass of wine for women and two glasses for men daily with meals may help lower the risk of type 2 diabetes
- The flavonoids and antioxidant contents in wine might serve as a potential factor in lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes
The risk of type 2 diabetes is found to be lowered with the consumption of wine with meals as per a study presented at the American Heart Association Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference 2022.
The meeting focuses on population-based scientific studies associated with cardiovascular health promotion and measures to prevent heart disease and stroke.
What is Diabetes?Diabetes is a serious metabolic disease that is characterized by high blood glucose (blood sugar). It occurs when your body does not sufficiently produce or utilize a hormone made by the pancreas called insulin (which allows glucose from food to get into your body cells for energy).
Types of diabetes are:
- Type 1 diabetes — Also known as childhood-onset or insulin-dependent diabetes, and is manifested by the inability of the body to produce insulin.
- Type 2 diabetes — Also known as adult-onset or non-insulin-dependent diabetes, and is manifested by ineffective use of insulin by the body.
- Gestational diabetes — It is the increased blood glucose levels (hyperglycemia), commonly recognized during pregnancy. It may or may not continue as diabetes throughout life.
Is Alcohol Safe?Alcohol consumption is related to various health risks (short and long term) such as violence, motor vehicle crashes, alcohol abuse, accidents, liver disease, depression, high blood pressure, sexual risk behaviors, obesity, breast cancer, stroke, suicide, and alcoholism.
"The effects of alcohol consumption on health have been described as a double-edged sword because of its apparent abilities to cut deeply in either direction - harmful or helpful, depending on how it is consumed. Previous studies have focused on how much people drink and have had mixed results. Very few studies have focused on other drinking details, such as the timing of alcohol intake," says study author Hao Ma, MD, PhD, a biostatistical analyst at the Tulane University Obesity Research Center in New Orleans.
Benefits of Alcohol in DiabetesIn contrast, the new study shows that drinking alcoholic beverages in moderation (for regular alcohol consumers) may help gain health benefits.
Alcohol in Moderation Helps!The study evaluated 312,388 people (average age of 56 years) over 11 years from the UK Biobank with a self-reported history of being regular alcohol drinkers.
At the time of enrolment, the study participants did not have comorbidities like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, or cancer.
It was found that moderate consumption of alcohol (specifically wine) (less than 28 grams or 300 ml per day for men and 14 grams or 150 ml per day for women) with meals was linked to a 14% reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes (although the specific time of meals was not documented).
However, similar results were not compatible with the consumption of alcohol alone (without meals).
Among the study participants, nearly 8,598 of the adults developed type 2 diabetes. In addition, higher consumption of liquor or beer was linked to a higher risk of type 2 diabetes.
Weigh Your Risks and BenefitsThe study highlights the benefits of moderate drinking of wine with meals in preventing type 2 diabetes, provided individuals do not have other health conditions.
It is speculated that flavonoids and other antioxidants in wine and not alcohol might be the potential factor in lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes (new-onset), as they help the body fight off against the damaging effects of free oxygen radicals.
However, additional findings are required to decode the underlying mechanisms and overcome study limitations (self-reported history of alcohol consumption and narrowed population group).
Hence, for people who consume alcohol regularly, it is recommended that they discuss the risks and benefits of moderate consumption of alcohol.
Moreover, non-drinkers shouldn't start drinking by considering the study results as per the American Heart Association and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
