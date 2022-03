Wine May Decrease the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

Advertisement

Benefits of Alcohol in Diabetes

"Clinical trials have also found that moderate drinking may have some health benefits, including on glucose metabolism. However, it remains unclear whether glucose metabolism benefits translate into a reduction of type 2 diabetes. In our study, we sought to determine if the association between alcohol intake and risk of type 2 diabetes might differ by the timing of alcohol intake with respect to meals," says Hao Ma.

Alcohol in Moderation Helps! The study evaluated 312,388 people (average age of 56 years) over 11 years from the UK Biobank with a self-reported history of being regular alcohol drinkers.



At the time of enrolment, the study participants did not have comorbidities like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, or cancer.



It was found that moderate consumption of alcohol (specifically wine) (less than 28 grams or 300 ml per day for men and 14 grams or 150 ml per day for women) with meals was linked to a 14% reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes (although the specific time of meals was not documented).



However, similar results were not compatible with the consumption of alcohol alone (without meals).



Among the study participants, nearly 8,598 of the adults developed type 2 diabetes. In addition, higher consumption of liquor or beer was linked to a higher risk of type 2 diabetes.

Weigh Your Risks and Benefits The study highlights the benefits of moderate drinking of wine with meals in preventing type 2 diabetes, provided individuals do not have other health conditions.



It is speculated that flavonoids and other antioxidants in wine and not alcohol might be the potential factor in lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes (new-onset), as they help the body fight off against the damaging effects of free oxygen radicals.



However, additional findings are required to decode the underlying mechanisms and overcome study limitations (self-reported history of alcohol consumption and narrowed population group).



Hence, for people who consume alcohol regularly, it is recommended that they discuss the risks and benefits of moderate consumption of alcohol.



Moreover, non-drinkers shouldn't start drinking by considering the study results as per the American Heart Association and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



The increased amount of alcohol consumption is directly linked to the increase in these health risks. In addition, the risk is drastically more among drinkers with health conditions like cancer.says study author Hao Ma, MD, PhD, a biostatistical analyst at the Tulane University Obesity Research Center in New Orleans.In contrast, the new study shows that drinking alcoholic beverages in moderation (for regular alcohol consumers) may help gain health benefits.