About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Wine May Decrease the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
Advertisement

Wine May Decrease the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Diabetes affects nearly 422 million adults worldwide with India being ranked as the second-largest diabetic population globally
  • Drinking one glass of wine for women and two glasses for men daily with meals may help lower the risk of type 2 diabetes
  • The flavonoids and antioxidant contents in wine might serve as a potential factor in lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes

The risk of type 2 diabetes is found to be lowered with the consumption of wine with meals as per a study presented at the American Heart Association Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference 2022.

The meeting focuses on population-based scientific studies associated with cardiovascular health promotion and measures to prevent heart disease and stroke.

What is Diabetes?

Diabetes is a serious metabolic disease that is characterized by high blood glucose (blood sugar). It occurs when your body does not sufficiently produce or utilize a hormone made by the pancreas called insulin (which allows glucose from food to get into your body cells for energy).

Advertisement

Wine May Decrease the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

Types of diabetes are:
  • Type 1 diabetes — Also known as childhood-onset or insulin-dependent diabetes, and is manifested by the inability of the body to produce insulin.
  • Type 2 diabetes — Also known as adult-onset or non-insulin-dependent diabetes, and is manifested by ineffective use of insulin by the body.
  • Gestational diabetes — It is the increased blood glucose levels (hyperglycemia), commonly recognized during pregnancy. It may or may not continue as diabetes throughout life.

Is Alcohol Safe?

Alcohol consumption is related to various health risks (short and long term) such as violence, motor vehicle crashes, alcohol abuse, accidents, liver disease, depression, high blood pressure, sexual risk behaviors, obesity, breast cancer, stroke, suicide, and alcoholism.

The increased amount of alcohol consumption is directly linked to the increase in these health risks. In addition, the risk is drastically more among drinkers with health conditions like cancer.
Advertisement

"The effects of alcohol consumption on health have been described as a double-edged sword because of its apparent abilities to cut deeply in either direction - harmful or helpful, depending on how it is consumed. Previous studies have focused on how much people drink and have had mixed results. Very few studies have focused on other drinking details, such as the timing of alcohol intake," says study author Hao Ma, MD, PhD, a biostatistical analyst at the Tulane University Obesity Research Center in New Orleans.

Benefits of Alcohol in Diabetes

In contrast, the new study shows that drinking alcoholic beverages in moderation (for regular alcohol consumers) may help gain health benefits. "Clinical trials have also found that moderate drinking may have some health benefits, including on glucose metabolism. However, it remains unclear whether glucose metabolism benefits translate into a reduction of type 2 diabetes. In our study, we sought to determine if the association between alcohol intake and risk of type 2 diabetes might differ by the timing of alcohol intake with respect to meals," says Hao Ma.

Alcohol in Moderation Helps!

The study evaluated 312,388 people (average age of 56 years) over 11 years from the UK Biobank with a self-reported history of being regular alcohol drinkers.

At the time of enrolment, the study participants did not have comorbidities like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, or cancer.

It was found that moderate consumption of alcohol (specifically wine) (less than 28 grams or 300 ml per day for men and 14 grams or 150 ml per day for women) with meals was linked to a 14% reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes (although the specific time of meals was not documented).

However, similar results were not compatible with the consumption of alcohol alone (without meals).

Among the study participants, nearly 8,598 of the adults developed type 2 diabetes. In addition, higher consumption of liquor or beer was linked to a higher risk of type 2 diabetes.

Weigh Your Risks and Benefits

The study highlights the benefits of moderate drinking of wine with meals in preventing type 2 diabetes, provided individuals do not have other health conditions.

It is speculated that flavonoids and other antioxidants in wine and not alcohol might be the potential factor in lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes (new-onset), as they help the body fight off against the damaging effects of free oxygen radicals.

However, additional findings are required to decode the underlying mechanisms and overcome study limitations (self-reported history of alcohol consumption and narrowed population group).

Hence, for people who consume alcohol regularly, it is recommended that they discuss the risks and benefits of moderate consumption of alcohol.

Moreover, non-drinkers shouldn't start drinking by considering the study results as per the American Heart Association and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Reference:
  1. Study finds drinking wine with meals was associated with lower risk of type 2 diabetes - (https://newsroom.heart.org/news/study-finds-drinking-wine-with-meals-was-associated-with-lower-risk-of-type-2-diabetes)


Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Air Pollution Linked to Depression in Adolescents

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
International Brain Awareness Week 2022 — Together We Are Stronger
International Brain Awareness Week 2022 — Together We Are Stronger
Air Pollution Linked to Depression in Adolescents
Air Pollution Linked to Depression in Adolescents
Measles Immunization Day 2022
Measles Immunization Day 2022
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Otitis Media Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine 

Recommended Reading
Red Wine to Treat Diabetes?
Red Wine to Treat Diabetes?
Red wine is packed with anti-diabetic compounds and could be a potential source of treatment, says ....
Drinking A Glass of Red Wine at Night may Prove to be Good for Diabetics' Hearts
Drinking A Glass of Red Wine at Night may Prove to be Good for Diabetics' Hearts
People who drink 150ml glass of red wine with dinner have higher levels of 'good cholesterol', but ....
Drinking Orange Juice Daily can Fight Obesity, Heart Disease, Diabetes
Drinking Orange Juice Daily can Fight Obesity, Heart Disease, Diabetes
Benefits of drinking orange juice every day: Gulping down just two and a half glasses of orange ......
More Than 1 Drink a Day Raises Hypertension Risk in Diabetic People
More Than 1 Drink a Day Raises Hypertension Risk in Diabetic People
Moderate and heavy alcohol consumption is linked to high blood pressure (hypertension) among adults ...
Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts
Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts
There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensa...
Diabetes
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, sy...
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels a...
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Di...
Diabetes and Exercise
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the...
Diabetic Diet
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nut...
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with ......
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed ...
Otitis Media
Otitis Media
Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany t...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)