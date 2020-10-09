by Iswarya on  September 10, 2020 at 9:03 AM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

More Than 1 Drink a Day Raises Hypertension Risk in Diabetic People
Heavy drinking is linked to increased odds of elevated blood pressure by 91 percent among adults with Type-2 diabetes, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Senior study scholar Matthew J. Singleton from Wake Forest University specifically investigate the relationship of alcohol intake and high blood pressure among adults with Type-2 diabetes.

Previous investigations have suggested that heavy alcohol consumption was linked to high blood pressure, but the association of moderate alcohol consumption with hypertension was unclear.


Over 10,000 adults with Type-2 diabetes was examined by the research team.

The study found that light drinking was not linked to elevated blood pressure or either stage of high blood pressure.

However, moderate and heavy drinking was linked to increased odds of elevated blood pressure.

Hence, limited drinking is recommended for people with Type-2 diabetes who are at higher cardiovascular risk as findings indicate that alcohol consumption is associated with hypertension.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Alcoholism
Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.
READ MORE
Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure
Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Hypertension
Diabetes and hypertension (high blood pressure) are significant health problems worldwide, but like cardiac disease and fatty liver disease, people of Indian origin are disproportionately affected.
READ MORE
Five Healthy Lifestyle Modifications that Lower Hypertension Risk
Lifestyle modifications could help in lowering risk of cardiovascular diseases. Find out what possible changes can help you maintain healthy heart.
READ MORE
Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts
There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Diet and High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).
READ MORE
High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

High Blood PressureDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Diabetes and ExerciseDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBubbles and Brews - Alcohol FactsDiet and High Blood PressureStress and the Gender DivideSilent Killer DiseasesQuiz on HypertensionPregnancy and Complications