More Than 1 Drink a Day Raises Hypertension Risk in Diabetic People

Heavy drinking is linked to increased odds of elevated blood pressure by 91 percent among adults with Type-2 diabetes, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.



Senior study scholar Matthew J. Singleton from Wake Forest University specifically investigate the relationship of alcohol intake and high blood pressure among adults with Type-2 diabetes.

‘Drinking 8 or more alcoholic beverages per week may raise high blood pressure risk among adults with Type-2 diabetes. ’





The study found that light drinking was not linked to elevated blood pressure or either stage of high blood pressure.



However, moderate and heavy drinking was linked to increased odds of elevated blood pressure.



Hence, limited drinking is recommended for people with Type-2 diabetes who are at higher cardiovascular risk as findings indicate that alcohol consumption is associated with hypertension.



Previous investigations have suggested that heavy alcohol consumption was linked to high blood pressure, but the association of moderate alcohol consumption with hypertension was unclear.