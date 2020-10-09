More Than 1 Drink a Day Raises Hypertension Risk in Diabetic People

Previous investigations have suggested that heavy alcohol consumption was linked to high blood pressure, but the association of moderate alcohol consumption with hypertension was unclear.
‘Drinking 8 or more alcoholic beverages per week may raise high blood pressure risk among adults with Type-2 diabetes.
Over 10,000 adults with Type-2 diabetes was examined by the research team.
The study found that light drinking was not linked to elevated blood pressure or either stage of high blood pressure.
However, moderate and heavy drinking was linked to increased odds of elevated blood pressure.
Hence, limited drinking is recommended for people with Type-2 diabetes who are at higher cardiovascular risk as findings indicate that alcohol consumption is associated with hypertension.
Source: Medindia