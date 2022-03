Highlights: Weight loss might be a constant battle for many

Restrictive diets can have a rebounding effect with many falling back into old habits

Hence, NHS (National Health Service) has planned up 12 easy steps to weight loss and improve the overall health

Losing weight can be more than ever challenging to many. Nearly 28% of adults in England were estimated to be obese, and 36% were overweight as per the 2019 Health Survey for England.

‘NHS (National Health Service) comes up with an easy weight loss plan that may help you get off those extra pounds effortlessly.’

Win Your Weight Loss Struggle Through 12 Easy Weight Loss Tips