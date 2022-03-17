About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Win Your Weight Loss Struggle Through 12 Easy Weight Loss Tips
Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 17, 2022 at 3:45 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Weight loss might be a constant battle for many
  • Restrictive diets can have a rebounding effect with many falling back into old habits
  • Hence, NHS (National Health Service) has planned up 12 easy steps to weight loss and improve the overall health

Losing weight can be more than ever challenging to many. Nearly 28% of adults in England were estimated to be obese, and 36% were overweight as per the 2019 Health Survey for England.

However, the NHS (National Health Service) weight loss plan consists of simple steps that may help you easily get off those extra pounds.

12 Easy Tips for Weight Loss

1. Never Skip Breakfast
Skipping breakfast doesn't help lose weight. It may rather cut down essential body nutrients, and you may be compelled to frequent snacking throughout the day due to hunger.

2. Eat Regularly
Eating your meals at regular intervals allows for faster burning of calories and may help reduce the temptation to tuck on highly processed foods.
3. Say Yes to Fruits and Veggies
As fruit and vegetables are loaded with fibers, vitamins, minerals, and are lower in calories, they make up an ideal weight-loss choice.

4. Load Yourself with Fibers
It is also better to consume high fiber foods as they help you feel full and encourage losing weight.

5. Stay Active
Physical activity helps burn off excess calories and hence remains the key to losing weight.

6. Consume Plenty of Water
Thirst may sometimes be confused with hunger, and you may end up munching on those extra calories. Hence, drinking plenty of water may help overcome this.

7. Know Your Food Labels
Practice reading food labels for calorie information and healthier food options to your weight loss plan.

8. Opt for Smaller Plate
Try using smaller plates that may help you consume smaller portions. Generally, the stomach sends the signal of fullness to the brain after 20 minutes. So try eating slowly in smaller proportions for weight loss.

9. Treat Yourself
Refrain from banning down your favorite foods as it may make you crave more for them. Enjoy your occasional treats within your daily calorie allowance.

10. Go for Healthy Snacking
Avoid stocking on junk foods like crisps, biscuits, sweets, chocolates, and fizzy drinks. Instead, opt for healthy snacking like fruits, oatcakes, unsalted rice cakes or unsweetened popcorn, and fruit juices.

11. Reduce Alcohol Consumption
Drinking lots of wine or alcohol may add to your calories — similar to chocolates and simultaneously contribute to weight gain. Hence, consume them in moderation.

12. Shop Your Meals
Plan your daily meals — breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks through a weekly shopping list to make sure you fit into your daily calorie allowance.

Reference:
  1. 12 tips to help you lose weight - (https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/healthy-weight/managing-your-weight/12-tips-to-help-you-lose-weight/)


Source: Medindia
