Highlights: Type 2 diabetes is one of the growing disease burdens in India, affecting every 1 in 6 Indians

An Indian study has found that Jackfruit flour helps in decreasing mean sugar levels

The patented ‘Jackfruit365’ flour has now been commercialized to furnish the benefits worldwide

ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) study published in the journal Nature and recognized by the American Diabetes Association (ADA).

What is Diabetes? Diabetes is a metabolic disease that is characterized by high blood glucose (blood sugar). Diabetes can be controlled by adding green jackfruit flour to your daily diet as per anstudy published in the journal(blood sugar). Type 2 diabetes occurs when your body doesn't sufficiently produce/utilize a hormone made by the pancreas called insulin (which allows glucose from food to get into your body cells for energy).

‘Adding jackfruit flour (‘Jackfruit365’) to the daily diet helps in fighting out diabetes. This scientific advancement in diabetes may help translate the findings into better use of medical nutrition therapy.’

