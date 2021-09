Type 2 Diabetes can be Controlled by Unripen Green Jackfruit Flour

Benefits of Jackfruit

Jackfruit Flour and Diabetes: The Study

Get your Blood Sugars Controlled

How to Consume?

Try your Own Health Recipes

⅓ cup jackfruit flour

⅔ cup wheat flour

Water

Salt

Add all the ingredients (jackfruit flour, wheat flour, and salt) to a bowl and mix well.

Now keep adding some water little by little to the mixed flours for a well-kneaded smooth dough ball.

You are ready to now roll and puff out those rotis on tawa from smaller dough balls.

Serve with sabzi or gravy to enjoy the savor.

Jackfruit flour

Urad dal 1 cup

Parboiled idli rice 3 cups

Salt to taste

Grind 2-3 hours pre-soaked urad dal and rice (1:3) mixture till you get a smooth batter consistency.

Now add ⅓ rd cup of jackfruit flour to ⅔ cup of the mixture and ferment the thick batter overnight.

Now you are ready to sprinkle some oil over the dosa pan or even serve them hot from the steamer as idlis.

Enjoy your loaded nutrition of Jackfruit with sambar or fresh chutneys.

With an immersive burden of the disease, not everyone would opt for managing their diabetes with medicines. Some rather prefer home remedies for a quality life. Among such alternative trials, the Jackfruit (or kathal; scientific name: Artocarpus heterophyllus) is largely grown in Asia, Africa, and South America. It is the largest tropical tree fruit weighing up to 40 pounds or more. It is characterized by itsthat can be consumed either raw (or ripened) or even cooked in various palatable ways.Apart from serving as a treat to taste buds, the big fruit is also loaded with several nutrients likeIt is widely accepted for itsTo further enhance its benefits, the extracted jackfruit flour is found toas well.and has no strong aroma or taste. The company named Jackfruit 365 conducted a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study on 40 participants with Type 2 diabetes between May 2019 and February 2020.says Dr. Gopal Rao, assistant professor for general medicine at Government Medical College, Srikakulam, who carried out the research.Such drastic improvement in mean blood glucose was alsoThe control group however revealed no significant change in their sugar levels.The study infers that thisThis helps in breaking the glucose slowly in the body and avoids further spikes in blood sugar.Since jackfruit is also low in carbs, rich in fiber and protein, along with packed antioxidants like carotenoids and flavanones, it renders heart diseases , and other chronic conditions too.Thehas just hit the jackpot of good news to all the diabetics out there. One can try out various dishes with flour or even eat aas per the study website.However, the study also affirms that it might NOT serve as a substitute for any blood sugar medication and it is mandatory to consult your medical practitioner before using it.says Unnikirshinan, who is an Endocrinologist and CEO of Chellaram Diabetes Institute in Pune who alongside carried out the study.Some healthy yet simple recipes one can try with the green jackfruit flour in your meals are:Source: Medindia