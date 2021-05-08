by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  August 5, 2021 at 9:54 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Common Anti-diabetic Drug Could Reduce the Risk of Heart Disease
Liraglutide, a commonly prescribed anti-diabetic and weight-loss drug, can be used to lower two kinds of fat associated with a risk of heart disease.

Obesity affects one in every four adults worldwide. "Excess visceral fat and ectopic fat are central to the development of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease."

"It remains challenging to identify those at highest risk in order to offer them treatment in addition to lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise," said Dr. Parag Joshi, senior author of the study.


Visceral fat refers to the fat stored in the abdominal cavity. In contrast, ectopic fat is the accumulation of adipose tissue in locations that are not usually with that type of tissue storage.

Researchers at the UT Southwestern medical center enrolled 185 study participants on a clinical trial in which the participants were given a once-daily injection of liraglutide over 40 weeks. The drug reduced the fat two-fold greater in the abdomen and six-fold greater in the liver than overall body weight.

These results held true across all race/ethnicity and BMI categories and among those with or without baseline prediabetes. The drug also decreased the levels of fasting blood glucose and inflammation in the trial participants without diabetes.

Liraglutide was also able to reduce fasting blood glucose and inflammation in this trial population without diabetes.

"Our study used the latest imaging technology to evaluate different fat components in the body. The main finding was a significant decrease in visceral fat in patients without diabetes but who were overweight or had obesity. These results show the potential of liraglutide treatment for significantly lowering the risk of chronic disease in this population," concludes Dr.Joshi.

The study was supported by a grant from Novo Nordisk. The findings of the research have been published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Top Fat Burning Workouts
Do you want to get rid of the extra flab and need a daily workout routine to help burn the fat faster, look no further and try our recommendations.
READ MORE
Losing Fat Aesthetically: Inch Loss and Body Toning
Body therapies give the body a better shape and toned look and not just random fat loss. They are like passive exercise. The fat sitting deep within is mobilized and utilized from problem areas.
READ MORE
Fat Burning Fruits
There are many fat-burning fruits. You can eat a fat-burning diet with the help of these belly fat-burning fruits. Eat them raw or make fat-burning fruit smoothies.
READ MORE
Body Fat Calculator
This calculator estimates your percentage body fat, your body type and the amount of calories you have to burn to lose 1% of your body fat and it uses U.S Navy's Hodgdon-Beckett formula.
READ MORE
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
READ MORE
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

More News on:

Drug ToxicityCardiac CatheterizationHeart AttackAir travel: To fly or not to flyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBody Mass IndexSignature Drug ToxicitySilent Killer DiseasesHeartHealthy Heart