August 5, 2021
Link Between SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Heart Disease: New Insights
SARS-CoV-2 has become a threat to the respiratory system as it harbors and affects the lungs and heart, ensuring the body gets oxygen-rich blood.

About 20-25% of all COVID-19 related deaths occurred in people who had pre-existing cardiovascular disease. In addition, people who recovered from a mild infection are now showing some signs of heart conditions as a part of their post-covid syndrome.

Dr. Zhiqiang Lin, Assistant Professor at the Masonic Medical Research Institute (MMRI), has explored the link between SARS-CoV-2 infection and heart disease.


Levels of Toll-like Receptors could trigger heart inflammation

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Lin and colleagues started to investigate Toll-like Receptors (TLRs), the antennas of the immune system that detect invading pathogens. In the course of the research, they found that the expression of these receptors increases when there are factors that give stress to the heart.

They also found that activation of TLR4 (a Toll-like Receptor) in a segment of the heart muscle is more likely to trigger a systemic inflammatory response. This work has been published in the International Journal of Molecular Science under the title "YAP/TEAD1 Complex Is a Default Repressor of Cardiac Toll-Like Receptor Genes."

TLR4 recognizes SARS-CoV-2 spike protein

In another study, Dr. Lin and his team sought to explore the cardiac consequences of COVID-19 infection following the hyperactivation of TLR4.

By using lab data, they confirmed that TLR4 has the potential to recognize SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, and even a slight increase in the levels of this spike protein can induce heart dysfunction and inflammation in the hearts of mouse models. The insights acquired through this novel research have been published in bioRxiv.

Coupling the findings from both studies, Dr. Lin unraveled the potential role of TLR4 signaling in the development of COVID-19-related cardiac injury. The study also highlights the reasons behind post-covid heart conditions among people who have pre-existing cardiac diseases.



