Avocados on an Everyday Basis Help Defeat Belly Fat in Women

Avocados have anti-inflammatory properties that could aid certain health conditions associated with chronic inflammation .

that could aid certain health conditions associated with . Avocados help in halting dementia in older people.

in older people. It improves attention and delays cognitive decline.

and delays cognitive decline. It is a rich source of antioxidants. Hence avocado oils may have anti-aging properties.

The other secret of these fatty fruits is also finally out assays Charlotte Roberts, a registered dietician and certified diabetes educator with Cedars-Sinai. Overweight and obesity are the challenging health burden of society. The measure of aThe rate of obesity has nearly tripled since 1975 globally.including risk factors for diseases like diabetes and vascular diseases - heart diseases & stroke . The location of body fat plays an important role in health.says Naiman Khan, an Illinois professor of kinesiology and community health, who led the study.Avocados are a rich source of varied nutrients that include:The randomized control was performed in 105 adults with overweight and obesity. The participants were provided one meal per day for 12 weeks and were divided into two groups. One group received a fresh avocado in their daily diet whereas, the other group did not contain avocado.The(a measure of metabolism and a marker of diabetes) of the participants were measured at the beginning and end of the 12 weeks.It was found that there was aThe fruit was also found to be packed with other nutrients that the body demands apart from being stuffed with healthy fats and dietary fiber.Although one may consume a wide variety of nutrients, it is important for the body to fully absorb them for the extraction of their nutrients. Avocados serve the function just right - they act as aFor example, certain vitamins may not be absorbed well by the body when taken as supplements such as vitamin E . Hence they are best consumed directly from food. Moreover, when you add avocados to your food, it alsoThe study was intended to understand the effects of avocado on the way the body stores its body fat. However, the data also highlighted theWomen also found a decline in the ratio of visceral fat to subcutaneous fat. This intimates that theHowever, no changes were seen with the improvements in glucose tolerance.The study also found that the fruit hadand the benefits were primarily in females. This describes the potential role of sex in dietary intervention responses.says study co-author Richard Mackenzie, a professor of human metabolism at the University of Roehampton in London.The study team thereby stipulates that further follow-up of the study is yet to be conducted as it may present addedThis would render a more comprehensive idea of the metabolic effects of avocado consumption and its variances between both sexes.Also, further research may give a moreas to the types of people who would benefit most from including avocados in their diets along with the supervision on how to overcome fat storage and the potential dangers of diabetes.Source: Medindia