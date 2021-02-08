Flavonoids Could Help You Beat Cognitive Decline

What Could Flavonoids do with SCD?

‘People who follow a diet rich in flavonoids have a 20% less risk of developing cognitive decline than people who do not follow it. Flavones and anthocyanins are particularly helpful in promoting long-term brain health.’

Read More..





On average, the highest 20% of consumers of flavonoids had about 600 milligrams in their diet, while the lowest 20% of flavonoid consumers had about 150 milligrams each day. After adjusting for age and

Does the Type of Flavonoid Matter? "While it is possible other phytochemicals are at work here, a colorful diet rich in flavonoidsand specifically flavones and anthocyaninsseems to be a good bet for promoting long-term brain health," said Dr.Willet.



The study reports that flavones which are found in some spices and yellow or orange fruits and vegetables were associated with the reduction of the risk of cognitive decline by 38% whereas anthocyanins, found in

Here's How You Can Fill Your Plate With Flavonoids Aim for filling your plate with colorful bell peppers daily

Make an herbal salad rich in celery, parsley, and mint

Take your flavonoid-rich tea on tea-times

Try adding berries to your oatmeal

Enjoy munching dark chocolate

References : Yeh TS, Yuan C, Ascherio A, Rosner B, Willett W, Blacker D. Long-term Dietary Flavonoid Intake and Subjective Cognitive Decline in US Men and Women. Neurology. 2021 Jul 28:10.1212/WNL.0000000000012454. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000012454. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 34321362. Subjective Cognitive Decline — A Public Health Issue - (https://www.cdc.gov/aging/data/subjective-cognitive-decline-brief.html)



According to the CDC, one in nine adults in the world has subjective cognitive decline (SCD). This condition can have implications for living with and managing a chronic disease or performing everyday activities like cooking or cleaning.For the current study, the research team followed 49,493 women from the Nurses' Health Study (NHS) conducted during 1984-2006, and 27,842 men from the Health Professionals Follow-up Study (HPFS) conducted during 1986-2002.