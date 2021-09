COVID-19 Pandemic Invites Added Danger of New Strain Mu Variant

Global Prevalence

Tracking SARS-CoV-2 variants - (https://www.who.int/en/activities/tracking-SARS-CoV-2-variants/)

It was first identified in Colombia in January 2021. Nonetheless, it has now been confirmed in at least 39 countries.says the WHO.Since the variant has genetic mutations , itHowever, further studies are mandated to prove the contagiousness, deadly nature, and resistance to current vaccines and treatments.As the infection rates are reaching their heights globally again with the highly transmissible Delta variant, there is a broad concern over the evolution of new virus mutations. The global prevalence of the Mu variant has been declined and is currentlyBut theExperts around the world are on a quest to explore if the Mu variant is more transmissible and dangerous than the Delta variant.says WHO.Any change in the genetic material of an organism, such as damaged DNA causes mutation. It results in the alteration of the genetic message carried by that gene. Generally, all the viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 mutate over time.These genetic mutations may have little or no effect on the properties of the virus. However, certain mutations mayThese changes may also cause resistance to vaccines, drugs, and other countermeasures.With few reports on the phenotypic and clinical characteristics of the Mu variant currently, theto overcome vaccine protection Over the past four weeks with 4,500 genome sequences (3,794 B.1.621 sequences and 856 B.1.621.1 sequences) analyzed, the data designated these samples as Mu variants. These sequence data helpan open-source genome repository.along with the cases being reported in the US, UK, and Hong Kong. So far, the United States has recorded 4000 cases of the Mu variant.The pattern of infections in the UK depicts that it was brought in by travelers on multiple occasions especially in London and in people in their 20s as per a report by Public Health England (PHE) in July.The variant C.1.2 has been found in countries like China, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mauritius, England, New Zealand, Portugal, and Switzerland.The PHE has included the new variant into the list of variants under investigation asin July. This involves periodical monitoring of the variant for its behavior.The risk assessment of the Mu variant by the PHE (August 2021) suggested that the variant isThe concerns of viral mutations carried by the Mu variant include the(faster transmission) that was found in the Alpha variant. The others includeHowever, laboratory studies and real-world cases (with faster spreading capacity) of the variant are required to draw further conclusions.Source: Medindia