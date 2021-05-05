Previous COVID-19 Enhance Protection Offered by Vaccine

People who had previously had mild or asymptomatic infection had significantly enhanced protection against the UK and South Africa variants, after a single dose of the mRNA vaccine.In those without prior COVID-19, the immune response was less strong after a first dose, potentially leaving them at risk from variants."Our findings show that people who have had their first dose of vaccine, and who have not previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2, are not fully protected against the circulating variants of concern," said Rosemary Boyton, Professor of Immunology and Respiratory Medicine at Imperial College."This study highlights the importance of getting second doses of the vaccine rolled out to protect the population," Boyton addedBlood samples were analyzed for the presence and levels of immunity against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, as well as the UK (B117) and South Africa (B1351) variants of concern. Along with antibodies, the team also focused on two types of white blood cells: B-cells, which 'remember' the virus; and T cells, which help B cell memory and recognize and destroy cells infected with coronavirus.They found that after a first dose of vaccine, prior infection was associated with a boosted T cell, B cell and neutralizing antibody response, which could provide effective protection against SARS-CoV-2, as well as the UK and South Africa variants.However, in people without previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, a single vaccine dose resulted in lower levels of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and the variants, potentially leaving them vulnerable to infection and highlighting the importance of the second vaccine dose.Source: IANS