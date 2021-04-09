Protective Role of Common Cold in SARS-CoV-2 Infection

‘During harmless common cold infections, the immune system builds up a kind of protective ‘universal coronavirus’ memory.’

This phenomenon is assumed to be one of several reasons for the variability in disease severity seen with COVID-19. They also explain differences in vaccine efficacy seen in different age groups.For the current study, researchers recruited individuals with no prior exposure to SARS-CoV-2, testing them at regular intervals to establish whether they had contracted the infection.Out of a total of nearly 800 participants who were recruited from mid-2020 onwards, 17 persons tested positive. The researchers studied the affected individuals' immune systems in detail.Their analyses showed that the immune response against SARS-CoV-2 also included the mobilization of immune cells which had been generated in response to endemic common cold viruses.They also showed that. These cells were particularly effective at recognizing a certain area of the spike protein.These findings furthermore confirmed that the immunity-enhancing effects of cross-reactive immune cells also occur following vaccination with COVID-19 vaccine. Just like natural infection,In second part of the study, researchers analyzed immune cells in approximately 570 healthy individuals. They were able to show that cross-reactive immunity declines in older adults.This decline in cross-reactive immunity is caused by normal, age-related changes. They also suggest that a third (or booster) dose would be able to compensate for this weaker immune response, ensuring that members of this high-risk group have adequate immunity.Source: Medindia