New Treatment for Prostate Cancer Could Soon be Available

Font : A- A+



Highlights:

A new strategy for treating prostate cancer patients has been developed

It involves inhibition of a specific cellular protein called CDK7 using drug molecules

These new CDK7 inhibitors will be a boon for prostate cancer patients with advanced-stage cancer Prostate cancer could soon be treated using a new therapeutic strategy that involves blocking a specific protein known as CDK7 (cyclin-dependent kinase 7), which kills metastatic prostate cancer cells that are resistant to standard therapies. Prostate cancer could soon be treated using a new therapeutic strategy that involves blocking a specific protein known as CDK7 (cyclin-dependent kinase 7), which kills metastatic prostate cancer cells that are resistant to standard therapies.

New Treatment for Prostate Cancer Could Soon be Available

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: