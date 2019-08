Chikungunya Virus Causes Chronic Joint Pain: Here’s How

Chikungunya and its Complications

The study, published in, was led by Dr. Deborah Lenschow, MD, PhD, who is an Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Rheumatology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, USA. Chikungunya derives its name from the Swahili word, which literally means, referring to the stooped and contorted posture exhibited by chikungunya patients due to the excruciating joint pain caused by the infection.Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease that is spread by the bite ofmosquitoes. The three cardinal signs of chikungunya are fever , rash and joint pain, of which, the joint pain is the most severe.In fact, approximatelythat lasts for months to even years after the initial CHIKV infection. The exact underlying cause of this persistent joint pain is unknown, as the virus is not found during the chronic phase of the disease.The research team developed a novel reporter system to elucidate the cause of persistent joint pain, despite the absence of any replicating virus during the chronic phase.The reporter system was used to permanently mark cells that survived CHIKV infection in a mouse model of chikungunya.The research team found that the marked surviving cells included a mixture of muscle and skin cells that persisted for approximately 112 days after the initial infection. Blocking CHIKV infection by injecting a specific antibody into the mice significantly reduced the levels of marked cells in the muscle and skin. Importantly, the surviving marked cells harbored most of the persisting CHIKV RNA (ribonucleic acid).These findings, taken together, indicate that muscle and skin cells are the primary targets of viral infection during both the acute and chronic phases of the disease.The authors indicate that the reporter system is a robust and powerful tool for detecting and isolating cells harboring viral RNA, which will help in closely studying the underlying mechanisms involved in chronic chikungunya disease.They are optimistic that uncovering these underlying mechanisms, could help to develop treatments and preventive strategies for controlling the chronic, painful arthritis experienced by the patients says Lenschow.The major funding for the study was from the National Institutes of Health. Subsidiary funding came from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences and Shriners Hospitals for Children - St. Louis, USA.Source: Medindia