Chikungunya Virus Causes Chronic Joint Pain: Here’s How

Chikungunya is caused by the chikungunya virus (CHIKV) and is characterized by severe joint pain, the underlying pathology of which is poorly understood. A new method using a reporter system for permanently marking CHIKV-infected cells has shed light on how the virus continues to cause joint pain for months or even years after the initial infection.