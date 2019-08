CRISPR Gene Editing can Stop Progression of Triple-negative Breast Cancer

Does CRISPR Gene Editing Stop Breast Cancer Progression?

Is CRISPR Gene Editing Safe?

A group of researchers led by Peng Guo, PhD and Marsha Moses, PhD, at the Vascular Biology Program at Boston Children's have successfully used targeted, in vivo CRISPR gene therapy to stall the progress of triple-negative breast cancer.However, the challenge was in the delivery of safe, non-toxic, effective non-viral vector systems for in vivo gene editing.The study reports the synthesis and application of afor CRISPR gene editing in TNBC. This approach uses a soft nanolipogel made of non-toxic hydrogels and fatty molecules.Antibodies are then attached to the gel's surface and guide the CRISPR nanoparticles to the exact tumor site. The antibodies are designed to recognize their target, ICAM-1 which is a molecule identified by Marsha Moses Lab (one of the study authors) in 2014 as a novel drug target for TNBC.The soft and flexible gel particles successfully fused with the tumor cell membrane and entered the tumor to deliver the CRISPR load. As the CRISPR system entered the tumor cells, it knocked out the breast cancer oncogene Lipocalin 2 (Lcn2) which is primarily responsible for aggressive tumor growth and metastasis.The treated mice did not show any signs of toxicity.Peng Guo, the study's first author, used a soft nanoparticle enabled deeper penetration of the tumor cells with minimal side effects. They can also deliver a larger CRISPR load using this method.According to Moses' team, while the study focused on TNBC; they believe this safe CRISPR platformThis system can carry larger load of drugs and target the tumor precisely and effectively.The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health (R01CA185530, 1DP2CA174495) and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.This proof-of-principle strategy was used in both mice and human tumor cells and is patent protected. The study was reported in the journalSource: Medindia