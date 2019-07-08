Most Seniors With Dementia Live at Home: Here’s Why

Key Findings of the Study

499 patients (68.5%) lived in their own homes

126 patients (17.3%) lived in residential facilities

103 patients (14.1%) lived in nursing homes

Average age of patients living at home was 82 years, compared to 86 years for patients living in nursing homes

Living-at-home patients had more chronic conditions than nursing home patients - 3.2 vs 3.1

3.1 Living-at-home patients endured greater pain than nursing home patients - 70.8 percent vs 58.6 percent

58.6 percent Living-at-home patients suffered from more falls than nursing home patients - 67.1 percent vs 50.4 percent

50.4 percent Living-at-home patients had more anxiety than nursing home patients

Living-at-home patients had fair or poor health compared to nursing home patients who had good or excellent health

Why is the Trend in Patients Staying at Nursing Homes Declining?

What Makes Residential Facility Patients Different from the Others?

They comparatively suffer less from depression, anxiety, and chronic conditions

They are comparatively more affluent and have higher incomes

Most of them are US-born citizens

Majority of them have post-high-school education

They are less likely to be married (16.4%) compared to patients living at home (45.1%) or in nursing homes (21.8%)

Concluding Remarks

Funding Source

The main reason for the decline in patients staying in nursing homes is the cost factor, which is very expensive compared to staying at home. Moreover, dementia patients prefer the familiarity of their home surroundings. They also benefit much more from having consistent living environments, as well as the same recognizable caregiver, which is only available at home and not at nursing homes, where a variety of people attend to the patient. As a result of this new trend of moving away from nursing homes, Medicaid spending for community and home-based health services have been increased, compared to spending on institutional healthcare.The major differences between dementia patients residing in residential facilities and those residing at home or in nursing homes, include the following:These health services for patients living at home could reduce the chances of developing disability, depression and anxiety disorders, as well as fewer hospital visits. It would also have a positive impact on the health of caregivers. Although home-based medical care services are slowly growing, still only about 12 percent of patients living in their own homes currently receive these services.says Harrison.The study was funded by the National Institute on Aging, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences and the US Department of Veterans Affairs.Source: Medindia