Most Seniors With Dementia Live at Home: Here’s Why

Most seniors with
dementia in the US live at home, despite having to endure more pain, anxiety
and failing health, compared to their counterparts living in nursing homes or
residential facilities, reveals a new study from the University of California
San Francisco (UCSF), USA. The study findings have been published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society
.
Study Team
The study was led
by Dr. Alexander K. Smith, MD, MPH, MS, who is an Associate Professor of
Medicine at the UCSF School of Medicine, USA. The first author of the paper was
Dr. Krista Harrison, PhD, who is an Assistant Professor in the Division of
Geriatrics, Department of Medicine, at the UCSF School of Medicine, USA.
Key Features of the Study
- 728 elderly patients above 65 years of age with moderately severe dementia were included in the study
- The patients were recruited from Medicare enrollees, representing a
nationwide sample of senior citizens
- Inclusion criteria included the following:
- Moderately severe dementia diagnosed medically or by using a survey
algorithm
- Difficulty in performing everyday tasks such as
dressing, bathing or using the toilet
- Difficulty is performing mental tasks such as managing finances or
taking medications at scheduled times
- The medical characteristics of dementia patients were compared in
the following three settings:
- Patients living in their own homes
- Patients living in nursing homes
- Patients living in residential facilities
The medical
characteristics of patients suffering from moderately severe dementia are very
well described by Dr. Alexander Smith: "At
this stage of dementia, patients may have difficulty recalling their address or
personal history,"
says Smith. "Communication
becomes impaired and the individual may struggle to follow a conversation and
become disoriented with respect to time and place. They may lack good judgment
and experience mood and behavior changes."
Key Findings of the Study
- 499 patients (68.5%) lived in their own homes
- 126 patients (17.3%) lived in residential facilities
- 103 patients (14.1%) lived in nursing homes
- Average age of patients living at home was 82 years, compared to 86
years for patients living in nursing homes
- Living-at-home patients
had more chronic conditions than nursing home patients - 3.2 vs 3.1
- Living-at-home patients endured greater pain than nursing home
patients - 70.8 percent vs 58.6 percent
- Living-at-home patients suffered from more falls than nursing home
patients - 67.1 percent vs 50.4 percent
- Living-at-home patients had more anxiety than
nursing home patients
- Living-at-home patients had fair or poor health compared to nursing
home patients who had good or excellent health
Why is the Trend in
Patients Staying at Nursing Homes Declining?
The main reason for the decline in patients staying in
nursing homes is the cost factor, which is very expensive compared to staying
at home. Moreover, dementia patients prefer the familiarity of their home
surroundings. They also benefit much more from having consistent living
environments, as well as the same recognizable caregiver, which is only available
at home and not at nursing homes, where a variety of people attend to the
patient. As a result of this new trend of moving away from nursing homes,
Medicaid spending for community and home-based health services have been
increased, compared to spending on institutional healthcare.
What Makes Residential
Facility Patients Different from the Others?
The major differences
between dementia patients residing in residential facilities and those residing
at home or in nursing homes, include the following:
- They comparatively suffer less
from depression, anxiety, and chronic conditions
- They are comparatively more
affluent and have higher incomes
- Most of them are US-born citizens
- Majority of them have
post-high-school education
- They are less likely to be married
(16.4%) compared to patients living at home (45.1%) or in nursing homes
(21.8%)
Concluding Remarks Home
care services could immensely benefit dementia patients.
These health
services for patients living at home could reduce the chances of developing
disability, depression and anxiety disorders, as well as fewer hospital visits.
It would also have a positive impact on the health of caregivers. Although
home-based medical care services are slowly growing, still only about 12
percent of patients living in their own homes currently receive these services.
"Some people with dementia
who live at home receive home-based primary, geriatric or palliative care, but
many more likely do not,"
says Harrison. "There is an urgent need for these services
- as well as home health aides and other social supports - to become widely
available to those families providing home care for loved ones with dementia."
Funding Source
The study was
funded by the National Institute on Aging, National Center for Advancing
Translational Sciences and the US Department of Veterans Affairs.
Source: Medindia