Excess Coffee Consumption can Trigger Migraine Headache

In persons with episodic migraine, three to four servings of caffeine per day can trigger a migraine headache but if intake is limited to one to two servings daily the risk is not increased

Migraine is a debilitating headache disorder and affects nearly 1.04 billion adults worldwide and one of the most common conditions that contribute to absenteeism from work, loss of productivity as well as placing a huge burden on the healthcare system

Excess daily intake of caffeine or caffeinated beverages can trigger a migraine attack in persons known to suffer from episodic migraine, which was not influenced by other potential factors such as stress and lifestyle, and menstrual period. However, there was some variation observed with concomitant use of the oral contraceptive pill.