Excess Coffee Consumption can Trigger Migraine Headache

The recent study led by Elizabeth Mostofsky, ScD was conducted at the Cardiovascular
Epidemiology Research Unit, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and
Department of Epidemiology, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston,
MA, USA.
The
findings of the study appear in the Elsevier publication, The American Journal of
Medicine
.
Can Daily Variations in Caffeine Intake affect Migraine
Occurrence?
It
is widely believed that caffeine can trigger migraines
as well as provide
pain relief after the
onset of
the headache, but there is insufficient research on the
association between daily variations in consumption of caffeine and occurrence
of migraine
.
Nearly
87% of Americans take
caffeine daily, the average intake being about 193 mg per day. Other factors such as
lifestyle factors such as stress, excess alcohol intake
, poor sleep and lack of physical
activity and menstruation are known to cause migraine. However, the role of caffeine is more complex since its influence depends
on the frequency
and dosage of
intake
.
In addition, caffeine also plays an
analgesic role in migraine.
The
current study hopes to provide an answer to how variations
in caffeine intake influence migraines.
Role of Frequency &
Dose of Caffeine in Provoking Migraine
- The study included data of 98 adults
known to suffer from episodic migraines
- Study volunteers were required to
maintain electronic diaries noting down details of their caffeinated beverage
intake twice daily for six weeks, as well as provide details on other
lifestyle factors, nature, timing and duration of the headache
- The research team compared the
incidence of migraines on days the participants drank caffeinated beverage
to the days they did not
- Preliminary data suggested that
participants typically had an average of five headaches per month
- According to baseline data, 66%
drank 1-2 servings of caffeinated beverages daily and 12% drank three or
more cups daily
- During the study period of six
weeks, on average, participants suffered 8.4 headaches.
- Also everyone reported drinking
caffeinated beverages at least once during the study period with a weekly
average of 7.9 servings
The
study team found that consumption
of caffeinated beverages was more likely to trigger headache
if intake was three or
more servings on that day, and taking one to servings did not influence the occurrence of migraine
in persons with episodic migraine.
"To
date, there have been few prospective studies on the immediate risk of migraine
headaches with daily changes in caffeinated
beverage intake. Our study was unique in that we captured detailed
daily information on caffeine, headache, and other factors of interest for six
weeks,"
says
principal investigator of this study, Suzanne M. Bertisch, MD, MPH, belonging to
the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders, Brigham and Women's Hospital and
Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA.
Future Plans
More
studies are required to analyze the potential effects of caffeine on-time duration of onset
of symptoms and possible interactions with other factors such as sleep,
lifestyle stress, and migraine.
In
conclusion, consumption of three or more servings of
caffeinated beverages per day can trigger migraine in persons with episodic
migraine and it
is advisable to limit the intake to 1-2 servings per day to avoid this risk.
Source: Medindia