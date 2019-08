Excess Coffee Consumption can Trigger Migraine Headache

Can Daily Variations in Caffeine Intake affect Migraine Occurrence?

Role of Frequency & Dose of Caffeine in Provoking Migraine

The study included data of 98 adults known to suffer from episodic migraines

Study volunteers were required to maintain electronic diaries noting down details of their caffeinated beverage intake twice daily for six weeks, as well as provide details on other lifestyle factors, nature, timing and duration of the headache

The research team compared the incidence of migraines on days the participants drank caffeinated beverage to the days they did not

Preliminary data suggested that participants typically had an average of five headaches per month

According to baseline data, 66% drank 1-2 servings of caffeinated beverages daily and 12% drank three or more cups daily

During the study period of six weeks, on average, participants suffered 8.4 headaches.

Also everyone reported drinking caffeinated beverages at least once during the study period with a weekly average of 7.9 servings

Future Plans

The findings of the study appear in the Elsevier publication,It is widely believed that caffeine can trigger migraines as well as provide pain relief after the onset of the headache, but there is insufficient research on the association between daily variations in consumption of caffeine and occurrence of migraine Nearly 87% of Americans take caffeine daily, the average intake being about 193 mg per day. Other factors such as lifestyle factors such as stress, excess alcohol intake , poor sleep and lack of physical activity and menstruation are known to cause migraine. However,. In addition, caffeine also plays an analgesic role in migraine.The current study hopes to provide an answer to how variations in caffeine intake influence migraines.The study team found thatif intake was three or more servings on that day, and taking one to servings did not influence the occurrence of migraine in persons with episodic migraine.says principal investigator of this study, Suzanne M. Bertisch, MD, MPH, belonging to the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA.More studies are required to analyze the potential effects of caffeine on-time duration of onset of symptoms and possible interactions with other factors such as sleep, lifestyle stress, and migraine.In conclusion, consumption of three or more servings of caffeinated beverages per day can trigger migraine in persons with episodic migraine andSource: Medindia