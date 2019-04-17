Dementia can be Prevented in Asia and Latin America: Here’s How

Highlights
:
- The risk of
developing dementia in low and
middle-income countries can
be reduced by half, reveals a recent study
- A third of
dementia cases is attributable to nine modifiable (i.e., can be controlled) risk factors including low education,
smoking, hearing loss, obesity, hypertension, physical inactivity,
depression, social isolation and diabetes
- The prevalence of
dementia associated with these risk factors in China is
40 percent, 41
percent in India and 56
percent in Latin America; managing these
can significantly reduce dementia cases in
these nations
Dementia risk can be significantly reduced in low and middle-income nations if certain modifiable risk factors are
addressed earlier, as per a recent study in the University College
London (UCL), UK. The study was led by Dr Naaheed Mukadam, Department of
Psychiatry UCL.
Dr Mukadam, said: "After our previous research
finding that one in three cases of dementia could be preventable, we realized that the evidence was skewed towards higher-income countries."
‘A third of dementia cases is linked to nine risk factors that can be readily addressed such as low education, smoking, hearing loss, obesity, hypertension, physical inactivity, depression, social isolation and diabetes. The prevalence of these modifiable risk factors is 40% in China, 41% in India and 56% in Latin America and addressing these can significantly reduce dementia risk in these regions.’
The findings, of the study appear in The Lancet
Global Health
, suggesting that improvement of education levels and other
health outcomes can greatly reduce the risk of
dementia
in the developing nations.
Modifiable
Risk Factors & Dementia in Developing Nations of Asia & Latin America
"Reducing the prevalence of all of these
risk factors clearly has numerous health benefits, so here we've identified an
added incentive to support public health interventions that could also reduce
dementia rates. The growing global health burden of dementia is an urgent
priority, so anything that could reduce dementia risk could have an immense
social and economic benefit,"
- A team of
scientists from UCL obtained data from China, India and Latin America with
sample size ranging from 1,000 to 3,000 in each of these nations.
- They hoped to
determine the prevalence of dementia cases linked to the previously
identified nine modifiable risk factors in these regions and if the risk
factors were different compared to the developed world
- A major
difference in the incidence of risk factors was the lower levels of education in these countries compared to the
west, and with improved education, dementia cases may see a decrease
- By contrast, social isolation is a major risk
factor for dementia in developed nations, but markedly lesser in
China, India and Latin America. Health officials in the UK and west can
learn from these nations to enable better-connected communities to reduce
the risk of dementia caused by social isolation
- Other strong risk
factors that could be addressed included obesity and deafness in mid-life,
physical inactivity in the elderly, smoking in old age in India and
hypertension in middle age in China and Latin America
said Dr
Mukadam.
Scope of the Study
- Study identifies
risk factors more relevant in developing nations compared to developed
world suggesting that research should be inclusive in order to develop
effective global health strategies
- Addressing the
risk factors and delaying the onset of dementia by five years can reduce the
prevalence of dementia which will be a major achievement
Summary
A significant reduction in dementia cases can be achieved in
developing nations of Asia and Latin America if modifiable risk factors such as
low education levels and medical conditions such as obesity, hypertension,
diabetes and hearing loss are promptly addressed.
References :
- Dementia prevention in low-income and middle-income countries: a cautious step forward - (https://doi.org/10.1016/S2214-109X(19)30169-X)
Source: Medindia