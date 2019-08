Medical Ethics and Human Rights Together can Eliminate TB by 2030

‘Preventing tuberculosis (TB) is rooted in medical ethics and human rights. The four main pillars of medical ethics include beneficence, (a medical intervention that is beneficial); non-maleficence, (treatment does no harm); autonomy, which allows patients the right to choose; and justice, which means making optimal treatment accessible to all. Following these principles together with political will and commitment can eliminate TB by 2030.’ Read More..

Autonomy and Justice

People should have the right to choose the regimen that they want, and justice because rifapentine at the current price is not affordable to many. Pharmaceutical companies must be urged to bring down the price of rifapentine and make it accessible to all, especially in high burden countries of Africa including South Africa. Political Will and Governmental Support

Raising available domestic resources, particularly in high TB burden nations

Identifying persons overlooked in the past

Making heads of countries accountable, politicians and leaders answerable for the implementation of preventive measures and achievement of targets

3HP is one of four regimens that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends to treat latent tuberculosis infection treat latent tuberculosis infection Shorter Treatment Regime to Cure Latent Tuberculosis. The term 3HP is derived from the length of treatment (once weekly doses formonths) and letters from the abbreviations of the two drugs (INand RT), that make up the regimen. It is also referred to as the 12 dose regimen.Esnath Manhiri from Zimbabwe national network of people living with HIV, said:All countries signed a political declaration in September 2018 at the United Nations High-Level Meeting (UNHLM), pledging to bring 30 million people on TB preventive treatment (TPT) by 2022, which includes 6 million HIV patients, 20 million household contacts and 4 million children under five years of age.Dr. Suvanand Sahu, Deputy Executive Director, Stop TB Partnership, said that thesuccessful include:In summary, eliminating TB poses a huge challenge and governments, health workers, patients and the public must all come together and make this ethically driven campaign a success and achieve tuberculosis eradication by 2030.Source: Bobby Ramakant, CNS (Citizen News Service)