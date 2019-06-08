Medical Ethics and Human Rights Together can Eliminate TB by 2030

3HP is one of
four regimens that Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends to treat
latent tuberculosis infection treat latent tuberculosis infection
Shorter Treatment Regime to Cure Latent Tuberculosis. The
term 3HP is derived from the length of treatment (once weekly doses for3
months)
and letters from the abbreviations of the two drugs (INH
and RP
T),
that make up the regimen. It is also referred to as the 12 dose regimen.
Esnath Manhiri from Zimbabwe national
network of people living with HIV, said: "People living with HIV are at very high risk of getting infected
by TB. My message for people living with
HIV is that let's go for TB Preventive Therapy (TPT). This new TPT regimen
is very short, has less side effects and the
treatment completion rate is very high. Let us encourage each
other to go for TPT so that we can prevent ourselves from getting infected by
TB."
- Autonomy and Justice
People should have the right to choose the regimen that they want, and
justice because rifapentine at the current price is not affordable to many.
Pharmaceutical companies must be urged
to bring down the price of rifapentine and make it accessible to all,
especially in high burden countries of Africa including South Africa.
- Political
Will and Governmental Support
All countries signed a political
declaration in September 2018 at the United Nations High-Level Meeting (UNHLM), pledging to bring 30 million people on TB
preventive treatment (TPT) by 2022, which includes 6 million HIV patients, 20
million household contacts and 4 million children under five years of age.
Dr.
Suvanand Sahu, Deputy Executive Director, Stop TB Partnership, said
that the three key
factors to focus upon to making prevention of TB
successful include:
- Raising available domestic resources, particularly in
high TB burden nations
- Identifying persons overlooked in the past
- Making heads of countries accountable, politicians and
leaders answerable for the
implementation of preventive measures and achievement of targets
In summary, eliminating TB poses a huge
challenge and governments, health workers, patients and the public must all
come together and make this ethically driven campaign a success and achieve
tuberculosis eradication by 2030.
Source: Bobby Ramakant, CNS (Citizen News Service)