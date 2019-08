‘Bone in a Dish’ Opens New Avenues for Studying Cancer and Bone Healing

Study Team

This new 'bone in a dish' technology is being used to closely study various disease processes, including the initiation and progression of bone cancer , as well as for developing therapies for bone injury.said Bertassoni.The study has been published in, a constituent journal of the Nature Publishing Group.The study was led by Dr. Luiz E. Bertassoni, DDS, PhD, who is an Associate Professor at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) in Portland, Oregon, USA. He holds joint appointments at the Department of Restorative Dentistry, the OHSU Center for Regenerative Medicine,Department of Biomedical Engineering and the Cancer Early Detection Advanced Research Center (CEDAR) at the Knight Cancer Institute.Other team members included Dr. Greeshma Thrivikraman Nair, PhD, who is a postdoctoral fellow at the OHSU School of Dentistry and Avathamsa Athirasala, BTech, MS, who is a PhD student in Bertassoni's lab.The new technology, which resembles a miniaturized 'bone in a dish,' requires just 72 hours for preparing and becoming functional.- a common protein available abundantly, which is an essential component of bone tissue matrix. The collagen proteins become linked together, forming a gel, consisting of a mesh-like network in which the stem cells become embedded. This gel containing embedded stem cells was then exposed to a solution containing dissolved calcium and phosphate, which are essential minerals present in bone.Another essential component of this mixture was osteopontin, which is a phosphorylated sialic acid-rich non-collagenous protein present in bone matrix.by binding to the calcium and phosphate molecules. This binding also reduces cellular toxicity caused by these minerals. The whole mixture percolates through the spongy collagen matrix and the minerals gradually form ordered layers of crystals that resemble actual bone.says Bertassoni.The stem cells embedded within the mineralized collagen matrix developed into fully functional bone cells, osteoblasts and osteocytes, without the need for any additional nutrients or growth factors. Subsequently, these cells developed the capacity to connect and communicate with neighboring cells. Thus, the artificially engineered bone-like structure provided a microenvironment similar to that present in actual bone, which was ideal for the growth and differentiation of the stem cells into bone cells. This microenvironment also allowed nerve cells and endothelial cells to thrive and develop interconnected networks within the mineralized structure.The engineered bone was evaluatedin a mouse model of prostate cancer The mineralized structure was implanted beneath the skin of mice and in due course, blood vessels developed from the embedded stem cells, which interconnected with the natural blood vasculature of the mice. Upon injection of prostate cancer cells within the vicinity of the mineralized bone implant, it was observed that the tumor growth was three times higher than in control mice that didn't have the mineralized bone implant.The major application of the new technology will be in the area of disease modeling. For example, this technology will be ideal for closely studying bone function, bone regeneration, as well as various aspects of cancer such as initiation, growth, and metastasis. In fact,which are currently used to regenerate injured bone.The research team is planning to engineer a new variant of the mineralized artificial bone with embedded bone marrow cells to study various aspects of leukemia , such as initiation, development and metastasis. Moreover, they are in the process of testing the artificially engineered bone as a replacement for damaged bone in animal models.The research was funded by the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the American Academy of Implant Dentistry Foundation, the OHSU-PSU Collaboration Project Seed Funding, the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) under the US Department of Energy (DOE), and the National Science Foundation, USA.Source: Medindia