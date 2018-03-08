medindia
Latent Tuberculosis Cured Better With the Shorter Treatment Regime
Latent Tuberculosis Cured Better With the Shorter Treatment Regime

Written by Suchitra Chari
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 3, 2018 at 3:33 PM
Highlights:
  • A pair of studies at the McGill University Health Center revealed that the shorter four-month treatment option of Rifampin is safer and more effective in curing latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) than the standard nine-month alternative of isoniazid
  • The results were similar in children and adults
  • Since patients always prefer a shorter duration of treatment, this discovery might change the treatment course of LTBI
Latent or dormant tuberculosis (TB) can be treated with a shorter, safer and more effective treatment in children and adults compared to the current standard, according to a team of scientists from the Research-Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC).
The findings of the study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Latent TB infection or LTBI is a dormant version of the disease that does not cause symptoms but one that could lead to the serious illness if treatment is not provided.

Study Findings

Dr. Dick Menzies and his team from RI-MUHC led the study in which they followed 850 children and 6,800 adults with LTBI.

The patients originated from nine different countries across five continents - Australia, Benin, Brazil, Canada, Ghana, Guinea, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

The team compared two treatment regimens - the current standard nine-month treatment with isoniazid (INH) versus a four-month treatment with rifampin (RIF).

Rifampin Showed Better Results

  • Researchers found that over 85 percent of children (and around the same percent in adults) completed the rifampin regimen without developing active TB, compared to a lesser percentage of children (76 percent) in the isoniazid regimen where two of them developed active TB.
  • Children and adults accepted and completed the rifampin therapy with significantly fewer serious side effects, particularly drug induced hepatitis (INH is capable of causing serious liver toxicity which can prove fatal or require a liver transplant).
  • The rates at which active TB set in were slightly lower with rifampin, which along with its shorter treatment schedule indicates that it is at least as effective as the nine-month treatment of INH in preventing TB.
"This four-month therapy is a fundamental game-changer in TB prevention," says Dr. Menzies, who is a respirologist with the MUHC and a professor of Medicine, Epidemiology and Biostatistics at McGill University. "The four month treatment was as effective in preventing TB, safer and more acceptable. We believe this four month rifampin treatment should replace the nine months on INH for most people who need therapy for latent TB."

Dr. Menzies has also acted as an advisor to the Public Health Agency of Canada, Citizenship and Immigration Canada, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) on TB. He expects that these new findings will fuel a fresh look at global practices and will have a substantial impact on TB and its treatment, especially considering the diverse group of participants in the study.

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease that mostly affects the lungs. The bacterium that causes the disease, Mycobacterium tuberculosis can also damage other parts of the body.

The mode of transmission of TB is primarily through the air; it spreads from one person to another when a person with TB of the lungs or throat coughs, sneezes, or talks. Symptoms include a bad cough that lasts 3 weeks or longer, weight loss, loss of appetite, weakness, and fever.

Not everyone who gets infected with the TB bacteria becomes sick or has symptoms. As a result, there are two TB-related conditions: latent TB infection (LTBI) and TB disease.

If a person has LTBI, they cannot pass TB germs to other people but will need to stay on medicines for 3, 6, or 9 months, so they do not get TB disease. If a person has TB disease, they will need to take TB medications for at least 6 months; it takes at least 2 to 3 weeks of taking the pills to no longer spread TB germs to other people. Patients need to stay on the medicines to be cured even if they start to feel better.

A quarter of the global population is infected with LTBI of which 10 percent will develop active TB.

TB can be diagnosed through skin tests, blood tests, x-rays, and other tests.

The treatment regimens for LTBI are isoniazid for 6 to 9 months, INH and rifapentine (RPT) for 3 months, or rifampin for four months. While all the regimens are effective, it is best for the patient and the doctor to decide the right medicine. Patients are more likely to complete shorter treatment regimens.

References:
  1. Safety and Side Effects of Rifampin versus Isoniazid in Children - (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1714284)
  2. Treatment Regimens for Latent TB Infection (LTBI) - (https://www.cdc.gov/tb/topic/treatment/ltbi.htm)


Source-Medindia

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.

Drugs Used To Treat Tuberculosis

Drugs Used To Treat Tuberculosis

Isoniazid

Isoniazid

This medication is an antibiotic agent, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB) either alone or with other ...

Rifampin

Rifampin

This medication is a rifamycin antibiotic, prescribed for tuberculosis ...

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.

Diet in Tuberculosis

Diet in Tuberculosis

Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Extra pulmonary tuberculosis is infection of tissues and organs other than the lungs by mycobacterium tuberculosis and related organisms.

Fever

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Pleural Effusion

Pleural Effusion

Pleural effusion is the accumulation of fluid in the space between the two coverings (pleura) of the lung. The ability of the lung to expand is affected.

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Tuberculin skin test and Interferon  Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Stomach Tuberculosis

Stomach Tuberculosis

Abdominal tuberculosis, which is a form of extrapulmonary tuberculosis, affects the gastrointestinal tract, spleen, pancreas, liver, peritoneum, omentum and lymph nodes adjacent to these organs.

More News on:

Tuberculosis Tracheostomy Pleural Effusion Silicosis Screening Tests for Tuberculosis Fever Cough Symptom Evaluation Diet in Tuberculosis Stomach Tuberculosis Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis 

