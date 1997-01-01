medindia
Drugs for Tuberculosis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Tuberculosis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Tuberculosis

Acebrophylline

Acebrophylline is prescribed for its bronchodilator, mucolytic and anti-inflammatory action. The combined action of ambroxol and theophylline 7-acetic acid salt (acebrophylline) reduces the viscosity of the mucus, relaxes the bronchial smooth muscles and enables the phlegm to get cleared from the respiratory tract. It is used in the treatment of acute or chronic bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease(COPD) and bronchial asthma.
Bedaquiline

Bedaquiline is a diarylquinoline anti-tuberculosis drug, prescribed for multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) with other medications.

Rifampin

Rifampin is a rifamycin antibiotic, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB).

Rifapentine

Rifapentine is an antibiotic, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB).

Terizidone

Terizidone is a second-line antitubercular drug which is prescribed for the treatment of both pulmonary and extra-pulmonary tuberculosis caused by resistant strains of Mycobacterium tuberculosis or M. avium. Pulmonary tuberculosis is limited to the lungs, while extra-pulmonary tuberculosis refers to the infection at other sites of the body. Terizidone is used in multi-drug resistant and extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis. Terizidone is effective against Mycobacterium strains which are resistant to first-line drugs both in intensive and continuation phase. It is not recommended to be used as a single drug in treating tuberculosis, or for other infections despite being a broad-spectrum antibiotic. Terizidone is a drug of choice in treating urogenital tuberculosis such as cystitis (bladder infection) or epididymoorchitis (infection of the testes in males). Terizidone has a similar effect as cycloserine and inhibits the bacterial wall synthesis. It, however, has lesser side effects including low blood pressure and has an advantage of treating tuberculosis patients with schizophrenia and alcoholics. It has been found more useful in treating drug-resistant cases of TB which require dialysis.
Trade Names :
Tericox (250mg)
Tuberculosis / Pulmonary Tuberculosis / Lung Tuberculosis /TB

Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.
