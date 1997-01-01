Drugs for Tuberculosis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Tuberculosis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Tuberculosis

BCG live - Bacillus Calmette- Guerin BCG live - Bacillus Calmette- Guerin is a vaccine, prescribed for tuberculosis and bladder cancer.

Bedaquiline Bedaquiline is a diarylquinoline anti-tuberculosis drug, prescribed for multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) with other medications.

Capreomycin is a peptide antibiotic, prescribed for tuberculosis. It stops the growth of tuberculosis cells.

Cycloserine is an antibiotic, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB). It is also used to treat certain urinary tract infections.

Dexamethasone Oral is a corticosteroid, prescribed for certain conditions associated with decreased adrenal gland function.

Ethambutol is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB). It stops the growth of TB cells.

Ethionamide is an antibiotic. It is used for the treatment of tuberculosis as a second-line drug in combination with other drugs, especially in cases of resistance to the standard drugs.

Isoniazid is an antibiotic agent, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB) either alone or with other medications.

Kanamycin is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for serious bacterial infections.

Pyrazinamide is an anti-tuberculosis agent, prescribed for tuberculosis(TB).

Rifampin Rifampin is a rifamycin antibiotic, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB).

Rifampin- Isoniazid- Pyrazinamide Rifampin- Isoniazid- Pyrazinamide contains antituberculosis agents, prescribed for pulmonary tuberculosis.

Rifapentine Rifapentine is an antibiotic, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB).

Terizidone is a second-line antitubercular drug which is prescribed for the treatment of both pulmonary and extra-pulmonary tuberculosis caused by resistant strains of Mycobacterium tuberculosis or M. avium. Pulmonary tuberculosis is limited to the lungs, while extra-pulmonary tuberculosis refers to the infection at other sites of the body. Terizidone is used in multi-drug resistant and extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis. Terizidone is effective against Mycobacterium strains which are resistant to first-line drugs both in intensive and continuation phase. It is not recommended to be used as a single drug in treating tuberculosis, or for other infections despite being a broad-spectrum antibiotic. Terizidone is a drug of choice in treating urogenital tuberculosis such as cystitis (bladder infection) or epididymoorchitis (infection of the testes in males). Terizidone has a similar effect as cycloserine and inhibits the bacterial wall synthesis. It, however, has lesser side effects including low blood pressure and has an advantage of treating tuberculosis patients with schizophrenia and alcoholics . It has been found more useful in treating drug-resistant cases of TB which require dialysis