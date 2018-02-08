medindia
Folic Acid can Prevent Language Delays in Children of Mothers With Epilepsy
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Folic Acid can Prevent Language Delays in Children of Mothers With Epilepsy

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 2, 2018 at 5:34 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Pregnant women who suffer from epilepsy have to take anti-epilepsy drugs since seizures can harm both fetus and the mother
  • Anti-epilepsy drugs taken by mother may cause delayed development including language skills and speech in the baby
  • Taking folic acid supplements during early pregnancy can offer significant protection against the effects of antiepileptic drugs on the fetus
Taking folic acid supplements by women who are on anti-epileptic medications even before the start of pregnancy and continuing until the completion of 12 weeks or first trimester can significantly reduce the risk of language delays in their babies, according to a recent study conducted in Norway
Folic Acid can Prevent Language Delays in Children of Mothers With Epilepsy

Epilepsy, a neurological disorder, where the person suffers from 2 or more apparently unprovoked seizures at an interval of at least 24 hours. The findings of the study appear in the online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

Folic Acid Supplements during Pregnancy

In Norway, it is not compulsory for foods to be fortified with folic acid, unlike the US where it is compulsory. Even if foods are fortified, additional folic acid supplements are recommended during pregnancy in the US. This study in Norway aimed to evaluate:
  • The effects of anti-epileptic medications taken by the mother during pregnancy on the language skills in the baby and
  • Whether taking folic acid supplements had any protective effect on the fetus from the harmful effects of the medication
"These results are important for women with epilepsy all over the world because many epilepsy drugs interact with the way folate is metabolized by the body, so we are still learning how much folic acid is needed for women with epilepsy and how it benefits their children," said study author Elisabeth Synnøve Nilsen Husebye, MD, of the University of Bergen in Bergen, Norway.

Role of Folic Acid on Baby's Speech Development

The study enrolled 335 children of mothers with epilepsy (seizures) who were taking epilepsy drugs during pregnancy and 104,222 children of mothers without epilepsy.

The study team gathered data on the use of epilepsy medications and folic acid supplements. Parents filled out forms about their children's speech and language development skills at 18 months and three years.

The key findings of the study were as follows:
  • At 18 months, 34 percent of the childrenborn to mothers on antiseizure medications who did not take folic acid supplements during pregnancy had delayed language skills, compared to 11 percent of the children whose mothers did not suffer from epilepsy
  • At three years of age, 24 percent of the children of mothers with epilepsy (who did not take folic acid supplements), had a delayed speech or speech difficulties, compared to 6 percent of children with mothers who did not have epilepsy
  • Among the children whose mothers were on anti-epileptic drugs and also took folic acid during pregnancy, 17 percent of children had language delay at 18 months, compared to 11 percent in the control group.
  • The results remained unchanged even after the team considered other factors that could influence language skills, such as smoking and alcohol use in pregnancy, education level of the parents and premature birth
  • Mothers of babies with speech difficulties at 18 months despite taking folic acid supplements were found to have started folic acid later in pregnancy, the average starting week being 6 1/2 weeks of pregnancy
  • Mothers with children exposed to epilepsy medications during pregnancy with no delays in language skills had mostly started taking folic acid three weeks before planned pregnancy
Thus the findings of the study suggest that women who are on antiepileptic drugs can prevent speech delays and language problems in their babies by taking folic acid supplements even before a planned pregnancy.

One possible demerit of the study was that the language skills of the babies were not assessed by the study team or health professional but provided by the parents.

"The apparently protective effect of taking folic acid supplements was striking," Husebye said. "Half of the risk of having language delays at 18 months could be attributed to the lack of folic acid in children exposed to epilepsy drugs, while in children of mothers without epilepsy only 6 percent of the risk was attributed to the lack of supplements."

References:
  1. Epilepsy and pregnancy - (https://www.healthnavigator.org.nz/health-a-z/e/epilepsy-and-pregnancy/)
  2. Information About Epilepsy and Pregnancy - (https://familydoctor.org/epilepsy-and-pregnancy/)
  3. Sima I. Patel and Page B. Pennell., "Management of epilepsy duringpregnancy: an update" (2015) Mar; 9(2): 118-129. Dec 27. doi: 10.1177/1756285615623934


Source-Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Related Links

Epilepsy

Epilepsy

Fits or convulsions or Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, involuntary seizures and is described as a chronic neurological disorder

Quiz on Antiepileptic Medications

Quiz on Antiepileptic Medications

Anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) also known as anti-seizure drugs or anticonvulsants are a group of pharmacological agents used in treatment of epileptic seizures. 1 in 7 people with epilepsy could have their seizures completely controlled with the use ...

Pregnancy

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome is observed in infants and older children. To date, defects in 6 genes are known to cause the syndrome. Irritability, erratic sleep, and fever are some symptoms.

Cantaloupes - The Healthy Fruit

Cantaloupes - The Healthy Fruit

Cantaloupes (muskmelons) are available almost all the year round so don’t miss out on the health benefits of this unsung hero among fruits.

Convulsions

Convulsions

A seizure or a convulsion is a result of abnormal electrical activity in the brain. However, not all convulsions amount to epilepsy, and it can affect an individual at any age.

Electroencephalogram

Electroencephalogram

An electroencephalogram (EEG) detects electrical activity in the brain using electrodes attached to the scalp.

Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions

Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions

High fever in kids can cause convulsions and are called febrile fits that do not include the seizures that occur as a result of brain infection.

Myelomeningocele

Myelomeningocele

Low folate levels during pregnancy increase risk of the condition. It is a birth disorder and a severe form of spina bifida where the backbone and spinal canal do not close before birth.

Reye’s Syndrome

Reye’s Syndrome

Reye's syndrome is a medical emergency chiefly affecting children and teenagers and is marked by the rapid development of life-threatening neurological symptoms.

Stuttering

Stuttering

Stuttering, stammering or disfluency is a speech disorder that can hamper communication and affect a person’s quality of life. Its impact can be treated effectively by stuttering therapy.

More News on:

Epilepsy Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions Height and Weight-Kids Stuttering Reye’s Syndrome Myelomeningocele Convulsions Cantaloupes - The Healthy Fruit Electroencephalogram Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is a circulatory disorder which is characterized ...

 Elagolix - Drug Information

Elagolix - Drug Information

Elagolix tablets for oral use was approved by FDA in July 2018 for the management of moderate to ...

 Side Effects of Drugs that Affect Your Teeth and Gums

Side Effects of Drugs that Affect Your Teeth and Gums

Medications can affect oral health. Some drug-induced adverse effects are tooth decay, and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...