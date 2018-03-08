Heart Remodeling Happens Even at Low Levels of Air Pollution

‘Exposure to even low levels of air pollution can cause heart remodeling. While the numbers of the toxicity measured were well within those set by the United Kingdom where the study was conducted, they are approaching the standards set by the World Health Organization, indicating that it is time to change those limits.’

Study Findings

Did Air pollution affect the Heart Structure?

2

Did an Increase in Air Pollution Worsen the Condition?

2

Significance of the study

Air pollution linked to heart remodelling - (https://www.bhf.org.uk/what-we-do/news-from-the-bhf/news-archive/2018/august/air-pollution-linked-to-heart-remodelling)