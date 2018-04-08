Dementia in Early Stages can be Managed Better without Medication

Highlights
- Early stage of dementia can be managed without drugs
- Both psychosis and agitation should be managed by behavioral and psychology strategy without the use of drugs
World's
leading experts say that priority should be given to non-pharmacological
approaches in treating agitation or aggression in patients with Alzheimer's disease
.
The new
research was led by the University of Michigan, the University of Exeter and
John Hopkins University and published in International
Psychogeriatrics
.
‘Experts from around the world have unanimously concluded that non-drug approaches should be given priority in treating agitation in people with Alzheimer's disease.’
The panel
of experts, who have both clinical and research expertise, provided more
specific guidance on the management of behavioral and psychological symptoms
like psychosis and agitation in people with Alzheimer's disease. They brought
together all the latest evidence on how best to treat the symptoms and to get
the best treatment for dementia
that affects 40 million people worldwide.
Psychosis
and agitation are common in dementia and have a significant impact on
individuals, families, and carers.
How Clinicians should prioritize available
treatments in order of the quality of evidence.Agitation or Aggressiveness
The first
four highly ranked treatments for agitation in people with dementia were all
non-pharmacological approaches.
The
approaches included assessment and management
of underlying causes, educating the people taking care of the patients,
changing the environment to suit them, giving individual care and providing a
tailored activity program,
all ranked more highly than giving any of the medications. The antidepressant citalopram
was the highest ranked pharmacological
treatment at number six!
At number
7, was the currently used atypical antipsychotic
drugs risperidone
which was the only drug in the category to
have been recommended.
Helen C.
Kales MD, Director of the Program for Positive Aging at the University of
Michigan and Research Investigator at the VA Center for Clinical Management
Research noted: "This research advocates a significant shift from current
practice, recommending that non-pharmacological treatments are a first-line
approach for agitation in dementia. Aside from risperidone at number 7 in the
list, none of the other atypical antipsychotic drugs
were recommended.
This is a very welcome change, given the known harms associated with these
treatments."
Psychosis
The first
approach advocated by the panel for the treatment of psychosis in people with
dementia was a thorough assessment and
management of underlying causes
. The symptoms included in the evaluation were hallucinations and delusions
.
The second
recommendation was for the atypical antipsychotic
risperidone
which was the only pharmacological treatment with any supporting evidence that
worked.
This
indicates that there is a definite loophole in treating psychosis in people
with dementia, which is a distressing and disabling symptom, an area that
clearly needs further research.
Clive Ballard, Professor of
Age-Related Diseases at the University of Exeter Medical School, said:
"Symptoms such as psychosis and agitation can be particularly distressing
and challenging for people with dementia, their carers and their families. Many
commonly prescribed medications can cause harm, in some cases significantly
increasing risk of
stroke
or death. We now know that non-drug approaches are the best
starting points and can prove effective. This research provides more specific
and targeted guidance to support clinicians to give the best possible treatment
options."
Non-pharmacological StrategiesManagement of dementia through non-drug approaches
include
Behavioral strategies
like making the patients
perform routine tasks, providing one-step instructions, and giving them
positive reinforcement
Stimulation-oriented approaches
like providing light,
music, sensory and aroma
therapy
Emotion-oriented strategies
like supportive
psychotherapy, and sharing video and audio recordings of times spent with the
family
Cognitive-oriented
strategies
like reality orientation and cognitive
retraining
Non-pharmacological
interventions in treating agitation and / or aggression in dementia may be
patient-focused like exposing the patients to sensory based interventions and
structured activities. It could also be caregiver-focused and manage the
patients through the people taking care of them and the environment.
DICE - Describe, Investigate, Create and Evaluate
DICE is a
therapy-based approach used to help caregivers manage the behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD)
. Caregivers experience
significant difficulties in managing BPSD like aggression, anxiety, patients
wandering away and refusing to co-operate. DICE guides and trains them and
makes them understand the causes of BPSD and why they occur, helps them target
the causes and use evidence-based
behavioral and environmental strategies to manage the symptoms without prescribing drugs.
