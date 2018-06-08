Childhood Trauma Linked To Higher Anxiety, Depression Risk in Head and Neck Cancer Patients

Highlights:

Head and neck cancer patients who underwent childhood trauma are more likely to have mental health issues such as anxiety and depression and continued smoking and alcohol use

Head and neck cancer is the sixth leading type of cancer worldwide; more than half a million cases are diagnosed each year and nearly half of them die

Mental health issues of head and neck cancer patients have to be treated to improve overall patient prognosis Patients diagnosed with head and neck cancer who had suffered traumatic childhood experiences such as abuse and neglect are more likely to have mental health issues such as anxiety and depression as well as continuing smoking and alcohol use (which are known risk factors for head and neck cancer), according to a recent study. Patients diagnosed with head and neck cancer who had suffered traumatic childhood experiences such as abuse and neglect are more likely to have mental health issues such as anxiety and depression as well as continuing smoking and alcohol use (which are known risk factors for head and neck cancer), according to a recent study.

The above mentioned mental health issues may affect the ability of the patient to stick to his treatment schedule and hence, it is necessary to address these issues during treatment to improve the outcome for the patient.



‘Early life history of cancer patients including traumatic experiences and current mental health state need to be considered during cancer treatment for a better patient outcome.’ The findings of the above study appear online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

Early Life Trauma in Head and Neck Cancer Patients The study was conducted by a team of scientists led by Daniel Bernabé, Ph.D., of Săo Paulo State University, in Brazil. The aim of the study was

To evaluate the association between childhood traumatic experiences and occurrence of anxiety and depression in head and neck cancer (HNC) patients The team analyzed data of about 110 patients after they were diagnosed with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and before they began treatment.



Incidence of Mental Health Issues in HNC Patients Who Suffered Childhood Trauma



The key findings of the study included the following

95.5 percent (105/110 patients) had experienced some form of childhood trauma. The various types of trauma encountered were as follows

Emotional neglect (43.8 percent)



Physical child abuse (30.5 percent)



Emotional child abuse (15.2 percent)and



Physical child neglect (8.6 percent)



Sexual abuse (1.9 percent)

Emotional neglect (lack of emotional support such as ignoring child's feelings and difficulties and not being there for the child) was associated with an increased incidence of an advanced stage of cancer at diagnosis and higher alcohol consumption

Childhood physical neglect (lack of necessary physical care such as proper diet so that physical health is affected) was associated with higher anxiety levels

Patients with increased levels of traumatic events in childhood had an almost 12-times greater chance of having increased depression before starting cancer therapy The findings of the study suggest that early childhood trauma in HNC patients may be associated with advanced cancer stage at diagnosis, mental health issues (anxiety and depression) and smoking and alcohol abuse which may interfere with treatment and patient outcome.

Head and Neck Cancer

A lump or sore that does not go away in any of these locations

Sore throat that does not respond to antibiotics

Difficulty in swallowing (dysphagia)

Persistent cough

Hoarseness of voice or a recent change in voice Head and neck cancers are more common in men and tobacco or alcohol use increases HNC risk. In addition, infection with



Treatments include a combination of surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. The prognosis in early head and neck cancers is good with treatment. Advanced cancer stage at diagnosis is associated with poor patient outcome.



In summary as per Dr Bernabé's words, "Assessing traumatic events experienced in childhood may be of great value in understanding neuropsychological mechanisms related to alcohol abuse and anxiety and depression symptoms in patients with cancer. Therefore, the life history of the cancer patient, including their traumatic memories and derived feelings should be considered by the health team during the treatment of cancer patients."



