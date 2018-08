Childhood Trauma Linked To Higher Anxiety, Depression Risk in Head and Neck Cancer Patients

Patients diagnosed with head and neck cancer who had suffered traumatic childhood experiences such as abuse and neglect are more likely to have mental health issues such as anxiety and depression as well as continuing smoking and alcohol use (which are known risk factors for head and neck cancer), according to a recent study.

95.5 percent (105/110 patients) had experienced some form of childhood trauma. The various types of trauma encountered were as follows

Emotional neglect (43.8 percent)



Physical child abuse (30.5 percent)



Emotional child abuse (15.2 percent)and



Physical child neglect (8.6 percent)



Sexual abuse (1.9 percent)

Emotional neglect (lack of emotional support such as ignoring child's feelings and difficulties and not being there for the child) was associated with an increased incidence of an advanced stage of cancer at diagnosis and higher alcohol consumption

Childhood physical neglect (lack of necessary physical care such as proper diet so that physical health is affected) was associated with higher anxiety levels

Patients with increased levels of traumatic events in childhood had an almost 12-times greater chance of having increased depression before starting cancer therapy

Head and Neck Cancer

A lump or sore that does not go away in any of these locations

Sore throat that does not respond to antibiotics

Difficulty in swallowing (dysphagia)

Persistent cough

Hoarseness of voice or a recent change in voice

The above mentioned mental health issues may affect the ability of the patient to stick to his treatment schedule and hence, it is necessary to address these issues during treatment to improve the outcome for the patient.The findings of the above study appear online in, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.The study was conducted by a team of scientists led by Daniel Bernabé, Ph.D., of São Paulo State University, in Brazil. The aim of the study wasThe team analyzedafter they were diagnosed with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and before they began treatment.The key findings of the study included the followingThe findings of the study suggest that(anxiety and depression) and smoking and alcohol abuse which may interfere with treatment and patient outcome. Head and neck cancer comprises cancers of the mouth, salivary glands, throat, nose, sinuses and lymph nodes in the neck region. Signs and symptoms of head and neck cancer includeandIn addition, infection with human papilloma virus is a risk factor for certain types of head and neck cancersThe prognosis in early head and neck cancers is good with treatment. Advanced cancer stage at diagnosis is associated with poor patient outcomeIn summary as per Dr Bernabé's words, "Assessing traumatic events experienced in childhood may be of great value in understanding neuropsychological mechanisms related to alcohol abuse and anxiety and depression symptoms in patients with cancer. Therefore, theincluding their traumatic memories and derived feelings."Source-Medindia