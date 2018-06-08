Highlights:
- Head and neck cancer patients who underwent childhood trauma are
more likely to have mental health issues such as anxiety and depression
and continued smoking and alcohol use
- Head and neck cancer is the sixth leading type of cancer worldwide;
more than half a million cases are diagnosed each year and nearly half of
them die
- Mental health issues of head and neck cancer patients have to be
treated to improve overall patient prognosis
Patients diagnosed with head and
neck cancer who had suffered traumatic childhood experiences such as abuse and
neglect are more likely to have mental health issues such as anxiety and
depression as well as continuing smoking and alcohol use (which are known risk
factors for head and neck cancer), according to a recent study.
Childhood Trauma Linked To Higher Anxiety, Depression Risk in Head and Neck Cancer Patients
The above mentioned
mental health issues may affect the ability of the patient to stick to his
treatment schedule
and hence, it is necessary to address these issues during treatment to improve the outcome for the patient.
‘Early life history of cancer patients including traumatic experiences and current mental health state need to be considered during cancer treatment for a better patient outcome.’
The findings of the above study
appear
online in CANCER
,
a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.
Early Life Trauma in Head and Neck Cancer Patients
The study was conducted by a team of
scientists
led by Daniel Bernabé, Ph.D., of Săo Paulo State
University, in Brazil. The aim of the study was
The
team analyzed data of about 110 patients
after they were diagnosed with head and neck
squamous cell carcinoma and
before they began treatment.
Incidence of Mental
Health Issues in HNC Patients Who Suffered Childhood Trauma
The
key findings of the study included the following
- 95.5 percent (105/110 patients) had
experienced some form of childhood trauma. The various types of trauma
encountered were as follows
- Emotional neglect (43.8 percent)
- Physical child abuse (30.5 percent)
- Emotional child abuse (15.2
percent)and
- Physical child neglect (8.6 percent)
- Sexual abuse (1.9 percent)
- Emotional neglect (lack of emotional
support such as ignoring child's feelings and difficulties and not being
there for the child) was associated with an increased
incidence of an advanced stage of cancer at diagnosis
and higher alcohol consumption
- Childhood physical neglect (lack of necessary
physical care such as proper diet so that physical health is affected) was
associated with higher anxiety levels
- Patients with increased levels of
traumatic events in childhood had an almost 12-times greater chance of
having increased depression before starting cancer therapy
The
findings of the study suggest that early childhood trauma in HNC patients may be associated with advanced cancer
stage at diagnosis, mental health issues
(anxiety and depression) and
smoking and alcohol abuse which may interfere with treatment and patient
outcome.
Head and Neck Cancer
Head and neck cancer
comprises cancers
of the mouth, salivary glands, throat, nose, sinuses and lymph nodes
in the neck region. Signs and symptoms of head and neck cancer include
Head
and neck cancers are more common in men
- A lump or sore that does not go away
in any of these locations
- Sore throat that does not respond to
antibiotics
- Difficulty in swallowing (dysphagia)
- Persistent cough
- Hoarseness of voice or a recent
change in voice
and tobacco or alcohol use increases HNC
risk.
In addition, infection
with human papilloma virus
is
a risk factor for certain types of head and neck cancers
Treatments
include a combination of surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.
The prognosis in early
head and neck cancers is good with treatment. Advanced cancer stage at
diagnosis is associated with poor patient outcome.
In summary as per Dr Bernabé's words,
"Assessing traumatic events experienced in childhood may be of great value
in understanding neuropsychological mechanisms related to alcohol abuse and
anxiety and depression symptoms in patients with cancer. Therefore, the life
history of the cancer patient,
including their traumatic memories and
derived feelings should be considered by the health team during the
treatment of cancer patients
."
References:
- Head and Neck Cancer - (http://www.who.int/selection_medicines/committees/expert/20/applications/HeadNeck.pdf)
- Head and Neck Cancer - (https://medlineplus.gov/headandneckcancer.html)
Source-Medindia