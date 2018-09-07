Parents' Traumatic Childhood can Cause Behavioral Issues in Their Children

Highlights:
- Children born to parents who have
had a traumatic childhood are more likely to develop behavioral disorders
and mental health problems such as anxiety, depression, attention deficit
and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), addiction and sleep problems
- Identifying
children at risk of developing mental health problems is
essential so that they can be referred to counseling and social services
for evaluation to prevent or reduce future risk
- It is estimated that the occurrence
of mental health issues in children is about 10-20% globally but many
remain undiagnosed and untreated, resulting in learning difficulties, lack
of social skills, aggressive behavior, criminal tendencies and even
suicide
Parents
who had stressful and traumatic childhood are more likely to have children with behavioral
problems, according to a recent 'first of its kind' study conducted by scientists at
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Health Sciences. The findings of
the study appear in the journal Pediatrics
.
"Previous
research has looked at childhood trauma as a risk factor for later physical and
mental health problems in adulthood, but this is the first research to show
that the long-term behavioral health harms of childhood adversity extend across
generations from parent to child," said the study's lead author, Dr. Adam
Schickedanz. He is a pediatrician and health services researcher and assistant
professor in the department of pediatrics at the David Geffen School of
Medicine at UCLA.
Details and Findings of
the Study
Scientists
collected data from a national survey containing information about four generations of American families
,
including information from parents about their childhood experiences and
history of physical abuse, ill-treatment, neglect by parents, and other
stresses while growing up, and information about behavior problems in their
offspring including medical diagnoses of attention deficit disorder.
‘Identifying children at risk is important so that they can be referred to social services and/or counseling to prevent or reduce risk of developing behavioral problems later in life.’
Using
the above data, they were able to find a strong relation between the parents'
stressful and traumatic childhood experiences and
behavioral issues in their children
, after taking into account other influencing
factors such as family poverty and education level that could increase the
risk.
- The types of childhood hardships
parents had faced included divorce
or separation of parents, physical
abuse, parental neglect, sexual abuse, the
death of or estrangement from a parent, witnessing violence at home, exposure to substance abuse in the household or mental illness in their
parents
- The study found that parents who had four or more traumatic
childhood experiences were at twice the risk of having children with attention deficit
hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and four times more
likely to have mental health problems
- Interestingly, in
this study, a mother's childhood
experiences had a bigger influence on the child's behavioral health
compared to the father's experiences
- Parents who underwent damaging
childhood experiences were more likely to report mental health issues as
parents or an increase in pre-existing symptoms
- Parent's mental health and childhood
factors were found to partially explain (about 25
percent) the increased behavioral risks in their children. Further studies
are needed to find how the rest of the
parental childhood experiences are passed on and impact their child's
behavior
Thus
the study seems to suggest a strong association between a parent's stressful
childhood experiences and mental health issues in their offspring.
The
findings of the study further support the need to routinely take into account
or note a parent's
childhood experiences as a standard procedure during their kid's pediatrician
visits.
"If
we can identify these children who are at a higher risk, we can connect them to
services that might reduce their risk or prevent behavioral health
problems,"
said Schickedanz.
Tips to Cope With
Behavioral Problems In Children
Reference:
- Talk and explain to the child why it
is necessary to do or not do certain things
- Try not to overreact - stay calm and
don't show your anger or frustration
- Offer rewards for good behavior -
(don't offer rewards to do something, it becomes a bribe)
- Be consistent in your approach
- Avoid spanking or yelling either in
public or private
- Praise good behavior and be positive
about good things
- Be patient and don't give up too
easily - it might take a while to see changes
- Adam Schickedanz, Neal Halfon, Narayan Sastry, Paul J. Chung, "Parents' Adverse Childhood Experiences
and Their Children's Behavioral Health Problems" (2018) Pediatrics
Source-Medindia
Advertisement