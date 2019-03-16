Ending Tuberculosis with Preventive Therapy

Highlights
:
- One month course
of rifapentine plus isoniazid was comparable to single agent isoniazid
treatment for nine months to prevent tuberculosis infection in HIV
patients as per a recent randomized trial
- Preventive
therapy, especially in high-risk groups such as HIV infected patients is one of the key
strategies to eradicate tuberculosis, but current preventive regimens last
for several months and patient compliance is poor
- Tuberculosis
remains the leading killer among infections. Despite TB programs achieving
reduced death rates and being cost-effective, there has been no noticeable impact on the global
incidence of TB
Short one-month regimen of rifapentine plus
isoniazid is equally effective in preventing TB infection in HIV infected
patients as the current standard regimen of isoniazid alone for 6-9 months
according to a recent randomized trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine
.
Testing
Efficacy of Shorter Regimens
Since the standard preventive TB regimen last 6-9 months and
associated with poor treatment completion rates, the search has been on for
shorter courses without compromising on efficacy. This prompted the current
randomized trial testing the efficacy of a one month course of rifapentine plus
isoniazid versus the standard isoniazid for up to nine months.
- The randomized
trial dubbed Brief
Rifapentine-Isoniazid Efficacy for TB [Tuberculosis] Prevention/A5279
trial was conducted in 10 countries in across Africa, Asia, Caribbean,
South America, and North America from May 2012 to November 2014. All
patients were followed up until November 2017, which was about three years
after the last patient had been enlisted
- All participants had confirmed HIV
infection, older than 13 years, and either lived in an area with
a TB prevalence of at least 60 cases per 100,000 population or tested
positive for latent tuberculosis
- Average age of
participants was 35 years and 54 percent were females
- About half of the
patients were receiving antiretroviral
therapy (ART) at onset of the study, and 75 percent of these patients had no detectable viral load.
- Overall, 1,488
participants were randomly assigned to receive a 1-month course of
rifapentine plus isoniazid, while 1,498 patients were randomly assigned to
receive 9 months therapy of isoniazid alone
- Participants were
followed up every 4 weeks for 36 weeks followed by once every 12 weeks
thereafter for an average of about 3 years
- Patients were
given antiretroviral therapy (ART) with efavirenz or nevirapine for the
first month, following which the use of other ART was allowed
Key Findings
of Study
- The primary
endpoint namely first detection of tuberculosis infection or death due to
tuberculosis -- was reported in two percent of patients in the one-month group and two percent of patients in the 9-month control group
- Patients assigned
to the 1-month combination treatment reported fewer adverse events, and
were more likely to finish the full treatment than the control group
The
findings of the study indicate that one month rifapentine-isoniazid combo is
equally effective in preventing TB in high-risk patients
and treatment completion rates are high.
‘Tuberculosis preventive therapy (treating asymptomatic latent tuberculosis infection) is highly effective, especially in patients with HIV infection, and significantly reduces death rates. One-month combination treatment of isoniazid plus rifapentine had fewer side effects and patients were more likely to complete treatment and this regimen may be useful in ending the tuberculosis scourge.’
Possible
Limitations of Study & Future Plans
- The study enrolled only adults who were not pregnant or breastfeeding and
adolescents (≥13 years of age) with HIV infection. Hence, the efficacy of the
1-month regimen in younger children, pregnant women and HIV uninfected persons who are at
increased risk needs to be investigated
- The study did not
include data from more recent studies that showed an independent benefit
of antiretroviral therapy in the prevention of TB. Approximately 50
percent of patients in the current study were on ART at
onset of the trial, and more
than 90 percent were
receiving ART by trial completion
- Although rifapentine-containing regimens are effective in TB, the cost
of rifapentine may be an important hurdle to implementation of this
regimen in low-income settings
where TB is common. Measures must
be taken to bring down the cost of the drug
- Prior studies
have shown that co-administration of isoniazid and rifapentine with
efavirenz did not significantly impact efavirenz concentrations, but
further studies are needed to find out about interactions of TB treatment
with more contemporary antiretroviral agents, such as integrase strand
transfer inhibitors, for example, dolutegravir
Summary
In conclusion, the findings of the study confirmed that one
month of daily rifapentine plus isoniazid was comparable in efficacy to nine
months of isoniazid in TB prevention in high-risk patients such as those with
HIV infection, which has been predicted in prior mouse model studies
Matthew J. Saunders, MRCP, of University College London in
England, and Carlton A. Evans, PhD, of Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia in
Peru, and an accompanying editorial said: "Improving the brevity, acceptability,
and safety of preventive therapy is important and will potentially have a major
effect. However, such therapy has to
be considered in the context that several billion people ... are believed
to have asymptomatic latent tuberculosis infection."
References :
- Ending Tuberculosis through Prevention - (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe1901656?query=featured_home)
