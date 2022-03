How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?

Life under the Security Blanket

Let Go of the Fear!

No More Mask Custom

Managing 'No-Mask' Anxiety

Admit your feelings (although different from others), accept and acknowledge them; do not judge your feeling or be harsh to yourself.

Give yourself time to adjust to a new reality at your own pace.

Communicate your perspective and needs appropriately by setting boundaries with others.

Confront your anxiety by asserting yourself to socialize.

For people with weakened immune systems, it might be beneficial to maintain social connectivity virtually, in order to overcome the feeling of being left out.

Consider respecting the changeability of everyone (friends or family).

"Don't let anxiety define you." Seek out help through friends/family/therapists!

Moreover, as the public realm shifts into the post-pandemic era, experts state that this (no-mask anxiety) may increasingly become a common diagnosis.The devastating effect of the pandemic has accustomed several people to their newer lifestyle modifications.(against the COVID-19) during this seemingly weary journey of ambiguity.These reinforced behaviors of wearing a mask allowed many people to cope with the deleterious facets of life amidst the pandemic.However, these rigorous lifestyle reforms may now inculcate an equally stronger feeling of anxiety (especially for those living with vulnerable members) as the mask mandates swipe off for vaccinated individuals in several places, thereby creating difficulty in adjustments.says Washer.With the gradual replacement of new-normal rules, experts also caution staying(elderly populations, chronically ill, and immunosuppressed individuals).says Dr. Khalilah Gates, an associate professor of medicine in pulmonary and critical care at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.Although an appropriate level of anxiety is acceptable with the new custom, a higher level of worry may harm the overall well-being of the individual. Hence, the public health officials are simultaneously justifying the science and solid evidence behind these new changes of mandates that may help many to overcome their anxiety.says Abigail Hardin, PhD, a psychologist and assistant professor at Rush University Medical Center.Tothis fear mechanism, it is important to apprehend theSome of the measures that may help one to unlearn this fear are:Source: Medindia