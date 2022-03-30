About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?
Advertisement

How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 30, 2022 at 4:10 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • With a lowering of severity in COVID-19 cases, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced to lift off the mask mandates for vaccinated groups
  • However, these new back-to-pre-pandemic life/new normal reform has brought in yet another diagnosis — “no-mask anxiety” among many
  • No-mask anxiety creates an excessively higher sense of uneasiness/anxiety on removing the masks

With the transition of the stricter restrictions to eased regulations — as wearing the mask lifts off, some may face no-mask anxiety.

What is No-Mask Anxiety?

No-mask anxiety is a condition where individuals (all age groups including kids) fear or feel uneasiness at the very prospect of removing off their masks in public.

As per the scientific evidence, developing a new habit requires an average of 66 days.

Advertisement


The reassuring effect (from the perils of COVID-19) brought in by the mask mandate at the beginning of the pandemic (almost like a security blanket) has now been inculcated into a regular habit — intense enough that one may even feel "naked" without the mask.

Moreover, as the public realm shifts into the post-pandemic era, experts state that this (no-mask anxiety) may increasingly become a common diagnosis.

Life under the Security Blanket

The devastating effect of the pandemic has accustomed several people to their newer lifestyle modifications. Wearing the mask and social distancing have presented a sense of protection and control (against the COVID-19) during this seemingly weary journey of ambiguity.
Advertisement

These reinforced behaviors of wearing a mask allowed many people to cope with the deleterious facets of life amidst the pandemic.

Let Go of the Fear!

However, these rigorous lifestyle reforms may now inculcate an equally stronger feeling of anxiety (especially for those living with vulnerable members) as the mask mandates swipe off for vaccinated individuals in several places, thereby creating difficulty in adjustments.

"If you're vaccinated and have a regular immune system, you are highly protected from contracting COVID-19," according to Laraine Washer, MD, Michigan Medicine's epidemiologist, and an infectious disease physician. "Breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals are rare and when they occur, they tend to be mild. We are not seeing fully vaccinated people require hospitalization due to COVID-19 infections. As the community rates of COVID-19 transmission decrease, vaccinated people can safely begin to remove their masks." However, "vaccinated patients, who are immunecompromised, such as organ transplant recipients, should continue to wear masks and discuss a plan with their doctors," says Washer.

No More Mask Custom

With the gradual replacement of new-normal rules, experts also caution staying mindful regarding the more vulnerable population (elderly populations, chronically ill, and immunosuppressed individuals).

"Masks are just one prong of the multi-prong approach to limiting the transmission of COVID. The change in mask mandate is promising in that it is signaling a nearing of the end of this pandemic." "Masks have always been about protecting others as much as they have been about protecting ourselves, and we must enter this new phase with the same attitude," says Dr. Khalilah Gates, an associate professor of medicine in pulmonary and critical care at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Although an appropriate level of anxiety is acceptable with the new custom, a higher level of worry may harm the overall well-being of the individual. Hence, the public health officials are simultaneously justifying the science and solid evidence behind these new changes of mandates that may help many to overcome their anxiety.

Managing 'No-Mask' Anxiety

"Our brains have evolved specifically to detect threats. Since the pandemic began, the fear center of our brains has been activated by seeing people unmasked. We've been pairing the experience of fear, including the fear of illness and potential death, with the experience of seeing someone unmasked, for more than two years. So it will take some time to unlearn that process or unpair those two experiences," says Abigail Hardin, PhD, a psychologist and assistant professor at Rush University Medical Center.

To "unlearn" this fear mechanism, it is important to apprehend the "difference between a possibility and a probability." Some of the measures that may help one to unlearn this fear are:
  • Admit your feelings (although different from others), accept and acknowledge them; do not judge your feeling or be harsh to yourself.
  • Give yourself time to adjust to a new reality at your own pace.
  • Communicate your perspective and needs appropriately by setting boundaries with others.
  • Confront your anxiety by asserting yourself to socialize.
  • For people with weakened immune systems, it might be beneficial to maintain social connectivity virtually, in order to overcome the feeling of being left out.
  • Consider respecting the changeability of everyone (friends or family).
  • "Don't let anxiety define you." Seek out help through friends/family/therapists!

"The only way out is through" — Robert Frost

References :
  1. Managing 'No-Mask' Anxiety - (https://www.rush.edu/news/managing-no-mask-anxiety)
  2. Masks Off, Anxiety Up: Dealing with No-Mask Anxiety - (https://www.goodtherapy.org/blog/Masks-Off-Anxiety-Up-Dealing-With-No-Mask-Anxiety)
  3. No more masks but more anxiety for some - (https://news.northwestern.edu/stories/2022/02/no-more-masks-but-more-anxiety-for-some/&fj=1)
  4. Mask anxiety, face coverings and mental health - (https://www.mind.org.uk/information-support/coronavirus/mask-anxiety-face-coverings-and-mental-health/)


Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Does Fathers' Diabetes Increase the Risk of Birth Defects on Babies?
Does Fathers' Diabetes Increase the Risk of Birth Defects on Babies?
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Anxiety Disorder Agoraphobia Asperger´s Syndrome Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Hyperventilation Bereavement Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Xenophobia Tourette Syndrome Placebo Effects: Rare Insights 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19: What are the Most Effective Face-Mask Practices?
COVID-19: What are the Most Effective Face-Mask Practices?
Face mask combinations and modifications that healthcare professionals and the public can implement ...
Using a Face Mask with Elastic Bands may Worsen Allergic Skin Issues
Using a Face Mask with Elastic Bands may Worsen Allergic Skin Issues
Wearing a mask could trigger contact dermatitis in people with several skin allergies. Common ......
US CDC Updates Face Mask Recommendations
US CDC Updates Face Mask Recommendations
On an average, about 75,000 daily new cases and 6,000 new hospital admissions are recorded in the .....
Sanitizers May Reduce Face Mask Efficacy
Sanitizers May Reduce Face Mask Efficacy
Exposing face masks to alcohol-based sanitizers increases the risks of reducing their protective ......
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or ......
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone ca...
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor ...
Bereavement
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during t...
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement....
Placebo Effects: Rare Insights
Placebo Effects: Rare Insights
Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician a...
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD tr...
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and s...
Xenophobia
Xenophobia
Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ sec...

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care Daily Calorie Requirements Color Blindness Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Drug Interaction Checker Blood Pressure Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)