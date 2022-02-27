Sanitizers May Reduce Face Mask Efficacy

Effectiveness of face masks is found to be reduced by spraying sanitizer on them as per a world-first study published by a team from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO).



Jurg Schutz, a lead author of the study, said the findings would help inform people on how to care for disposable masks, Xinhua news agency reported.

‘Exposing face masks like N95 and P2 to alcohol-based sanitizers increases the risks of serious degradation of their ability to protect from airborne hazards — reducing their efficacy.’