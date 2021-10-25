First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines May Improve Mental Health

Mental health is boosted by first dose of vaccine, affirm Indian doctors, as per a U.S. study by the Centre for Economic and Social Research (CESR) at the University of Southern California published in the journal PLOS.



"Getting the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine resulted in significant improvements in mental health beyond improvement already achieved since mental distress peaked in spring 2020," stated the study.



Data Analysis

The study team surveyed 8,003 adults at regular intervals between March 10, 2020, and March 31, 2021, to observe theafter the first COVID-19 jab.