Highlights: Delta plus variant of COVID-19 – AY.4.2 rises with increased frequency in the UK

India witnesses almost 17 samples of AY.4.2

The outbreak of a new variant has been deemed as a “variant under investigation” and is under close monitoring for its virulence

India reports nearly 17 samples of COVID variant AY.4.2. The new variant was first noticed in July 2021 with a gradual increase since then.

What is AY.4.2? The AY.4.2 is a sub-lineage of Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 - the most prevalent and dominant 'variant of concern' (as per WHO - World Health Organization) that has also instigated multiple cases in the UK.



The AY.4.2 belongs to the family of Delta variant (B.1.617.2) that had fuelled the The- the most prevalent and dominant 'variant of concern' (as per WHO - World Health Organization) that has also instigated multiple cases in the UK.The AY.4.2 belongs to the family of Delta variant (B.1.617.2) that had fuelled the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country with similar mutations.

Advertisement

‘India hearsays nearly 17 samples of new COVID-19 variant AY.4.2, dubbed Delta plus variant. The new ‘variant under investigation’ is reaching an even faster spread than the dominant Delta variant.’

Read More..

“Delta Plus” Variant AY.4.2 Raises Concern With a Surge in New COVID-19 Cases