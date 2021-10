“Delta Plus” Variant AY.4.2 Raises Concern With a Surge in New COVID-19 Cases

Distribution of Delta Variant

Advertisement

Potency of AY.4.2

Concern on New Variant

Variant Under Investigation

says Francois Balloux, Professor of Computational Systems Biology and Director, UCL (University College London) Genetics Institute in a statement released on 19 October 2021.The first sample of the Delta variant in India was identified in May 2021. Among the 17 new AY.4.2. samples, 7 were found in Andhra Pradesh, four in Kerala, two each in Karnataka and Telangana, & one each in Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra, as per the data by GISAID, an open-access genomic database of influenza viruses and the coronavirus among which the UK alone contained 16,891 sequences. However, the variant has not been detected in over 68,000 SARS CoV 2 samples in India when explored through whole-genome sequencing under the INSACOG project.Hence, thesince the sub-lineage of SARS CoV 2's Delta variant was detected in the country along with global cases in the UK (last week) and the USA.Thedeclared that the country witnesses daily peak of COVID-19 cases globally after the USA with the spread of a new subtype of Delta variant. The new variant accounts for 6% of all SARS CoV2 genetic sequences in the last week of September with a growth trajectory.Scientists believe that thealmost 10% more transmissible and thus the AY.4.2 has now been declared as the 'variant under Investigation' in the UK.says a senior official attached with the National Centre for Disease Control, which is leading INSACOG.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) thereby dubs the new variant as(now named), as it reaches a faster spread than the dominant Delta variant.So far, other countries like Madhya Pradesh and Indore have also witnessed the rising trend of the new variant as per genome sequencing report from the National Centre of Disease Control (NCDC).Among seven infected cases in Indore,posted in the Mhow Cantonment (as per Indore chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya). Moreover, since August, the sub-lineage resulted in a 64% escalation in COVID cases in September as per the NCDC report.says UKHSA (UK health security agency).Although anticipation of the heightened risk of the AY.4.2 variant hovers over the public, there isThere have also not been any reports on amplified death risk or severity of infection due to the AY.4.2 variant in the UK.Hence, the strain is not yet designated as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO. In addition, scientists also state thatSource: Medindia