India’s Premas Biotech, to Develop Oral COVID-19 Vaccine

All the three proteins are vital to the structure of the coronavirus and give it form as well as the ability to replicate inside the body. Typically vaccines are supposed to coax the immune systems into producing antibodies neutralising these antigenic proteins.Gastric juices would rapidly degrade any protective layers enclosing the antigen making the oral vaccine useless. Oravax claims to have solved that problem but how, is part of their proprietary secret sauce."The vaccine candidate is also safe, efficacious and well-tolerated at normal to high doses, and generated high titres of neutralising antibodies. The VLP is manufactured using Premas' proprietary D-Crypt™ platform, which is highly scalable and can be manufactured on large scales," Oravax said in a statement.Prabuddha Kundu, Co-founder and Managing Director, Premas Biotech, told The Hindu that an oral vaccine would significantly ease mass administration."It would be like taking a vitamin pill and what I can disclose now is that we are more than 100% sure that the technology works and is promising. In a month we should have a scientific publication reporting our results."So far India has only two vaccines publicly available for the pandemic though several others, employing a variety of approaches, are in different stages of clinical trials.Source: Medindia