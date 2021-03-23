by Angela Mohan on  March 23, 2021 at 3:11 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

India’s Premas Biotech, to Develop Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Premas Biotech, an Indian firm has collaborated with Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the development of an oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate that has shown efficacy after a single dose.

A preliminary test in animals showed that the vaccine produced the desired antibodies. The product is far from being tested in human trials, though company promoters say depending on how tests pan out, the vaccine candidate could be ready for human trials in the next three months.

The nascent COVID-19 vaccine candidate is a "protein-based VLP (Virus Like Particle) vaccine candidate" that generates "triple protection" against the SARS CoV-2 virus, that is, it is able to target the spike, membrane, and envelope proteins of the coronavirus.


All the three proteins are vital to the structure of the coronavirus and give it form as well as the ability to replicate inside the body. Typically vaccines are supposed to coax the immune systems into producing antibodies neutralising these antigenic proteins.

Gastric juices would rapidly degrade any protective layers enclosing the antigen making the oral vaccine useless. Oravax claims to have solved that problem but how, is part of their proprietary secret sauce.

"The vaccine candidate is also safe, efficacious and well-tolerated at normal to high doses, and generated high titres of neutralising antibodies. The VLP is manufactured using Premas' proprietary D-Crypt™ platform, which is highly scalable and can be manufactured on large scales," Oravax said in a statement.

Prabuddha Kundu, Co-founder and Managing Director, Premas Biotech, told The Hindu that an oral vaccine would significantly ease mass administration.

"It would be like taking a vitamin pill and what I can disclose now is that we are more than 100% sure that the technology works and is promising. In a month we should have a scientific publication reporting our results."

So far India has only two vaccines publicly available for the pandemic though several others, employing a variety of approaches, are in different stages of clinical trials.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Dental Check-Up
It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic check–ups.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Dental Check-UpVaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake