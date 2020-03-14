Simple Tips to Manage Your Mental Wellbeing while Social Distancing during COVID-19 Pandemic

Font : A- A+



Highlights:

Social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic can affect your overall mental health and wellbeing

Finding suitable alternatives to reduce feelings of loneliness and fear while alone at home can protect your mental health

Keeping yourself busy and using technology to stay in touch with your friends and family can help you manage your mental wellbeing while social distancing during the novel coronavirus outbreak

Social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic can make you feel too lonely while staying at home. Fear of the new coronavirus outbreak and being alone at home can wreak havoc on your mental health and wellbeing.

Simple Tips to Manage Your Mental Wellbeing while Social Distancing during COVID-19 Pandemic



Managing mental wellbeing is critical in times of uncertainty and unpredictability. One common coping mechanism is to connect in-person with friends or family because isolation can negatively impact those experiencing depression and anxiety.



‘Looking after your mental wellbeing is necessary while social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic. Making a phone call or sending an email / a message can keep you connected with your friends and family during the coronavirus outbreak.’

Read More..



Set up a routine and workspace dedicated to work. Use sticky notes, calendars, journals or other office supplies to help you stay organized and remember what you need to accomplish.

Email, message or call your colleagues or classmates. This will not only allow you to connect for mental well-being but also allow you to gain clarity and understanding about a particular assignment.

Recharge with fresh air, exercise and entertainment. This could include taking a midday walk or bike ride around your neighborhood, going on a nature hike or enjoying a snack on your porch. Allow more sunlight into your work space.

Maintain running, walking or cycling routines but bring your own water, avoid drinking out of public fountains and keep approximately 6 feet from others as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Use the time you save from commuting to do extra things around your house, such as spring cleaning, cooking or gardening. Or create a piece of art or do craft projects with your children.

Feel free to allow small indulgences. Giving yourself or your children a little extra screen time is a way of practicing self-care.

Use technology  Facetime, Google Hangouts, Zoom or the phone  to keep up with friends and family and support one another.

Reference :

Managing Mental Well-being During Reduced In-person Contact - (https://tssw.tulane.edu/mental-wellbeing-during-social-distancing)



Source: Newswise Amid concerns over COVID-19, however, that recommendation conflicts with health and safety instructions on social distancing. Dr. Tonya Hansel and Dr. Maurya Glaude, licensed clinicians and researchers at the Tulane University School of Work, have the following suggestions to prevent increased at-home time from negatively affecting a person's mental health.Source: Newswise Managing mental wellbeing is critical in times of uncertainty and unpredictability. One common coping mechanism is to connect in-person with friends or family because isolation can negatively impact those experiencing depression and anxiety.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.