Simple Tips to Manage Your Mental Wellbeing while Social Distancing during COVID-19 Pandemic

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 14, 2020 at 2:05 PM Health Watch
Highlights:
  • Social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic can affect your overall mental health and wellbeing
  • Finding suitable alternatives to reduce feelings of loneliness and fear while alone at home can protect your mental health
  • Keeping yourself busy and using technology to stay in touch with your friends and family can help you manage your mental wellbeing while social distancing during the novel coronavirus outbreak

Social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic can make you feel too lonely while staying at home. Fear of the new coronavirus outbreak and being alone at home can wreak havoc on your mental health and wellbeing.
Simple Tips to Manage Your Mental Wellbeing while Social Distancing during COVID-19 Pandemic
Simple Tips to Manage Your Mental Wellbeing while Social Distancing during COVID-19 Pandemic

Managing mental wellbeing is critical in times of uncertainty and unpredictability. One common coping mechanism is to connect in-person with friends or family because isolation can negatively impact those experiencing depression and anxiety.


Amid concerns over COVID-19, however, that recommendation conflicts with health and safety instructions on social distancing. Dr. Tonya Hansel and Dr. Maurya Glaude, licensed clinicians and researchers at the Tulane University School of Work, have the following suggestions to prevent increased at-home time from negatively affecting a person's mental health.
  • Set up a routine and workspace dedicated to work. Use sticky notes, calendars, journals or other office supplies to help you stay organized and remember what you need to accomplish.
  • Email, message or call your colleagues or classmates. This will not only allow you to connect for mental well-being but also allow you to gain clarity and understanding about a particular assignment.
  • Recharge with fresh air, exercise and entertainment. This could include taking a midday walk or bike ride around your neighborhood, going on a nature hike or enjoying a snack on your porch. Allow more sunlight into your work space.
  • Maintain running, walking or cycling routines but bring your own water, avoid drinking out of public fountains and keep approximately 6 feet from others as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
  • Use the time you save from commuting to do extra things around your house, such as spring cleaning, cooking or gardening. Or create a piece of art or do craft projects with your children.
  • Feel free to allow small indulgences. Giving yourself or your children a little extra screen time is a way of practicing self-care.
  • Use technology  Facetime, Google Hangouts, Zoom or the phone  to keep up with friends and family and support one another.

