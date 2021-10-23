About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Printed Temperature Sensors Help With Continuous Temperature Monitoring
Printed Temperature Sensors Help With Continuous Temperature Monitoring

October 23, 2021
Highlights:
  • Printed temperature sensors finally hit the timeline for continuous monitoring of temperature
  • These advanced temperature sensors are created using carbon nanotubes or a composite ink with silicon nanoparticles to offer spatial resolution
  • With the ease of integrated thermal monitoring, the revolutionary sensors roll out at a surprisingly lower cost

Continuous temperature monitoring is finally feasible with printed temperature sensors as per IDTechEx report "Printed and Flexible Sensors 2022-2032: Technologies, Players, Markets", Cambridge, UK.

What are Printed Temperature Sensors?

The temperature sensors are prepared from a solution-processable semiconductor layer (coated between conductive rows and columns in a passive matrix architecture). These layers can be printed onto flexible substrates (PET) which thereby renders wide shape and size flexibility at a low cost.

Traditional Alternatives

Traditionally, mercury thermometers were widely used instruments to measure temperature. It was invented by Daniel Gabriel Fahrenheit in 1714, who initially had also invented the alcohol thermometer in 1709.

The typical mercury or alcohol thermometers consist of a narrow, sealed glass tube with calibrated markings and an extending bulb filled with mercury or alcohol at the other end.

With technological advancements, gone are those days where the temperature was measured using these traditional glass thermometers, or even a smaller thermistor. The new epoch of spatial resolution on a thin-film format hits the portal of the revolutionary era.

Working of Printed Temperature Sensors

The temperature sensors are created by printing, through either carbon nanotubes or a composite ink with silicon nanoparticles. To render better thermal contact and bid a clear value proposition, these sensors are based on conformal substrates.

The ubiquity of the temperature sensors offers a spatial resolution to monitor any type of skin or wound complaint. All these benefits come with a promising bonus of battery usage that provides ease of integration.

What are the Advantages?

Although the existing temperature sensors are cheap, and small with no technical constraints, they are not flexible as seen in conventional inorganic thermistors or platinum resistive temperature detectors (RTDs).
Moreover, the thermal diffusion is rather slow in these devices. Although a few thermistors or RTDs embedded in a thermally conductive layer provide equivalent insights to this new technology, the printed temperature sensors hold their advantages over these traditional alternatives.

The foremost benefit that emanates from this new gadget is its ability to provide spatially resolved temperature resolution at a surprising low-cost roll-to-roll (R2R) production.

Moreover, as these sensors are flexible thin-film, several companies are developing this technology, and their demand is forecasted to rise markedly over the next decade.

The battery monitoring for electric vehicles (EV) adds unarguable opportunities for even the battery manufacturers, simultaneously abiding with the multiple government's legislation that prohibits internal combustion engines' sale for vehicles in the future.

Despite, the narrow temperature range for working the batteries, hot spots can provide an early indication of its malfunctions. Moreover, temperature sensors are required to keep the track of battery temperature for adjusting heat or coolness, and the printed temperature sensors well-serve the purpose.

Quick Recap

The printed temperature sensors open a whole new era of technological advancement and their advantages out-serve any of their shortcomings. They are:
  • Thin & lightweight
  • Cheaper to produce in greater bulks
  • Good thermal contact with pouch cells
  • Laminated with thin-film heaters
  • Integrated thermal management solution

Healthcare Applications

With potential benefits, the printed temperature sensors are also extremely favorable in healthcare applications. These include:
  • Conformality - As the printed sensors are on thin film, they can easily adapt to the skin curvature.
  • Wound monitoring - The general healing process is related to increased blood flow. Hence, even the slightest change in temperatures may help in tracking the wound healing with spatial resolution.
  • Wide-ranging opportunities - Invites development of multiple types of printed sensors that may aid in continuous tracking of vital parameters like heart rate, temperature for remote patient monitoring.

Ease-of-Care

The IDTechEx's reports also include a wide range of printed/flexible electronic sensors for varied purposes. The potential technology eliminates several existing barriers in the medical industry with ease of technological assessment.

Thus, one may soon anticipate a world of advanced technological progress in medical as well other disciplines for transcription of enhanced health care.

References:
  1. Printed and Flexible Sensors 2022-2032: Technologies, Players, Markets - (https://www.idtechex.com/en/research-report/printed-and-flexible-sensors-2022-2032-technologies-players-markets/838)
  2. Thermometer - (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thermometer)
  3. IDTechEx Reports - (https://www.idtechex.com/)


