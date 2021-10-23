Printed Temperature Sensors Help With Continuous Temperature Monitoring

What are the Advantages?

Quick Recap

Thin & lightweight

Cheaper to produce in greater bulks

Good thermal contact with pouch cells

Laminated with thin-film heaters

Integrated thermal management solution

Healthcare Applications

Conformality - As the printed sensors are on thin film, they can easily adapt to the skin curvature.

- As the printed sensors are on thin film, they can easily adapt to the skin curvature. Wound monitoring - The general healing process is related to increased blood flow. Hence, even the slightest change in temperatures may help in tracking the wound healing with spatial resolution.

- The general healing process is related to increased blood flow. Hence, even the slightest change in temperatures may help in tracking the wound healing with spatial resolution. Wide-ranging opportunities - Invites development of multiple types of printed sensors that may aid in continuous tracking of vital parameters like heart rate, temperature for remote patient monitoring.

Ease-of-Care

The ubiquity of the temperature sensors offers a spatial resolution to monitor any type of skin or wound complaint. All these benefits come with a promising bonus of battery usage that provides ease of integration.Although the existing temperature sensors are cheap, and small with no technical constraints, they are not flexible as seen in conventional inorganic thermistors or platinum resistive temperature detectors (RTDs).Moreover, the thermal diffusion is rather slow in these devices. Although a few thermistors or RTDs embedded in a thermally conductive layer provide equivalent insights to this new technology, the printed temperature sensors hold their advantages over these traditional alternatives.The foremost benefit that emanates from this new gadget is itsMoreover, as these sensors areseveral companies are developing this technology, and their demand is forecasted to rise markedly over the next decade.for electric vehicles (EV) adds unarguable opportunities for even the battery manufacturers, simultaneously abiding with the multiple government's legislation that prohibits internal combustion engines' sale for vehicles in the future.Despite, the narrow temperature range for working the batteries, hot spots can provide an early indication of its malfunctions. Moreover, temperature sensors are required to keep the track of battery temperature for adjusting heat or coolness, and the printed temperature sensors well-serve the purpose.The printed temperature sensors open a whole new era of technological advancement and their advantages out-serve any of their shortcomings. They are:With potential benefits, the printed temperature sensors are also extremely favorable in healthcare applications. These include:The IDTechEx's reports also include a wide range of printed/flexible electronic sensors for varied purposes. The potential technology eliminates several existing barriers in the medical industry with ease of technological assessment.Thus, one may soon anticipate a