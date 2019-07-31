FDA Approves First Nasally Administered Drug for Severe Hypoglycemia

FDA has approved a drug called Baqsimi  for treating severe hypoglycemia

FDA approves the first drug for treating severe hypoglycemia (very low blood sugar) that can be delivered without an injection. The drug, Baqsimi, is a powdered form of glucagon for nasal administration. This is the first and only nasally administered glucagon for treating severe hypoglycemia.