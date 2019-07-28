medindia

Severe Low Sugar to be Treated With Nasal Spray of Glucagon

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 28, 2019 at 8:59 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

FDA has approved the first glucagon therapy that can be given without injection. Baqsimi, approved for patients aged 4 years and older, is the first approved glucagon therapy that can be given without an injection.
Severe Low Sugar to be Treated With Nasal Spray of Glucagon
Severe Low Sugar to be Treated With Nasal Spray of Glucagon

Approval was based on three studies  two adult studies (roughly 150 patients) and a pediatric study (roughly 50 patients) that compared a single dose of glucagon powder to a dose of injection.

Show Full Article


Efficacy and safety outcomes were similar across studies.

The drug carries a warning for patients who have conditions that might cause low levels of releasable glucose in the liver (adrenal insufficiency, chronic hypoglycemia, long periods of fasting).

Additionally, it shouldn't be given to patients with pancreatic or adrenal gland tissue tumors or sensitivities to the drug's ingredients.

Common side effects include headache, nasal congestion, nausea, upper respiratory tract irritation, vomiting, and watery eyes.

The list price for a single pack of Baqsimi is $280.80, according to the manufacturer.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Hypoglycemia (Low Blood Sugar)

Hypoglycemia or low blood sugar often occurs in diabetic patients on insulin treatment. Other conditions like hormone deficiencies can also cause hypoglycemia.

Quiz on Diabetes Medications

How much do you know about the medications used to treat diabetes? Here are a few questions you could attempt to test your ...

Glucose Monitoring can Prevent Hypoglycemia in Heart Patients

Regularly monitoring glucose levels can help prevent hypoglycaemia in hospitalized patients with coronary artery disease.

Continuous Glucose Monitors Reduce Incidence of Hypoglycemia

Hypoglycemia or low blood sugar levels can be controlled in type 1 diabetic patients with Continuous Glucose Monitors(CGM).

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

Sugar is known to be the dietary cause for increased risk of several chronic ailments such as diabetes and cancer. Is it coincidence or is it for real?

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here weve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

More News on:

Pancreas Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

World Hepatitis Day - 'Find the Missing Millions'

Health Benefits of Pumpkin

Outcompeting Cancer Now a Reality
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive