Does Your BMI Increase the Risk of Contracting COVID-19?

Stay physically active by doing indoor exercises

Have a healthy, wholesome,balanced diet plan and stay hydrated

Eat more protein rich foods

Avoid foods with high salt content and refined carbohydrates

Sort out your sleep schedule and stress levels

The study results are based on the number of people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection at the Chaim Sheba Medical center, Israel. During the study period, the medical centerannounced a policy that implied all the hospitalized patients undergo a COVID-test despite the cause of illness and reason for hospitalization.The researchers investigated and recorded details like age, sex, BMI, and the underlying conditions from all the individuals who tested positive for a period of 9 months.A total of 1,178 people tested positive for COVID out of 26,030 patients who underwent testing.The research found that the possibility of testing positive was 22% higher in people who are overweight (BMI 25.0-29.9 kg/m2) when compared to the patients having normal weight (BMI 18.5-24.9 kg/m2).This link between BMI and COVID-19 remained significant even after taking age, sex, and co-morbidities into consideration.The study reveals aroundThe study aimed to look into only the risk of testing COVIDpositive in obese patients and the mortality , and other serious outcomes were not taken into consideration.The study also disclosed the danger of the presence of underlying health conditions in obese individuals and the vulnerability of getting infected. The significant and widely present co-morbidities like diabetes , hypertension, stroke , ischemic heart disease, and chronic kidney disease were taken into consideration for the study.Other co-morbidities of interest were found to be associated with 39%, 55%, and 45% lower risk in patients, respectively. No conclusive explanation was given by the authors for the observation of low risk in these particular co-morbidities.The researchers concluded:Source: Medindia