India Releases Its First Anti-COVID Drug (2-DG) Developed by DRDO

‘The Made-in-India drug, 2-DG, will help healthcare personnel in treating moderate to severe SARS-CoV-2 (COVID) infections in patients. In terms of efficacy, 2-DG helpsefficiently in faster recovery of patients without the need for supplemental oxygen and prolonged hospitalization.’





The Phase-III trials were conducted between December 2020 to March 2021 at 27 COVID hospitals in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

How Does Anti-COVID Drug 2-DG Work? Currently,



The limited efficacy of available antiviral medications and the dependence on an external source of oxygen are making COVID-19 more dangerous.



The new "Made-in-India" drug 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose developed by DRDO showed promising effects in controlling viral load and saving patient lives in severe cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections.



The efficacy of the drug lies in its ability to prevent viral replication. The drug molecules accumulate in the body cells infected by the virus and arrest the synthesis of viral genetic material. Meanwhile, the viral cells would become unable to produce energy and degenerate on their own.

Here are the Possible Benefits of the Drug 2-DG The second wave of the COVID-19 is different from the first one as the need for oxygen cylinders and concentrators, risk of secondary infections, the inadequacy of medical facilities are increasing day by day. The launch of the first batch of the 2-DG drug is more like a good news for India as the nation is suffering a lot due to the deadly face of the pandemic.



The drug is a promising adjunct therapy approved for emergency use in treating patients with moderate to severe SARS-CoV-2 infection. As per the results of clinical trials, it is reported that a higher percentage of patients showed RT-PCR negative conversion after the therapy.



The drug further improves patient recovery by reducing supplemental oxygen dependence, which reduces the need for prolonged hospitalization. 2-DG comes in powder form in a sachet which is to be dissolved in water and orally taken.



Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare of India said, "Not just for India but I hope it serves in the fight against Covid, globally in the coming days. I thank and congratulate DRDO and its scientists."



The results were surprisingly, good and the time to achieve normalization for some specific vital signs was faster when compared to the patients under Standard of Care (SoC).