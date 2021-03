Double Mutant Strain of Coronavirus Worsens the Second Wave Of COVID-19 in India

What is 'Double Mutation'?

Analyzing and Genome Sequencing of Double Mutation

Variants of Concerns on Mutant Strain

Tips to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

With spiking effects of the second wave of coronavirus, safety practices like wearing a mask, cleaning your hands, and coughing into a bent elbow or tissue along with physical distancing (6 feet about 2 arm's length) may help evade the severity of COVID-19 infection

Get a COVID-19 vaccine

Seek medical advice at the earliest if any symptoms suspected of COVID-19

Avoid the crowd and poorly ventilated spaces

Eat healthily and maintain your immune system

says the health ministry.are generally defined as any change that occurs in the DNA sequence due to any error or influence of environmental factors. Viruses commonly exhibit insignificant mutation that does not cause any change in their ability to transmit or cause infections.occurs when two mutated strains of a virus combine to form a third strain.The new mutant strain possesses the capacity to escape from the body's immune system and become resistant to antibodies and even vaccines, thereby making it deadlier than any other strain. Genome sequencing and analysis of circulating COVID-19 viruses and correlating epidemiological trends with genomic variants have been carried out by a group of 10 national laboratories established by the health ministry in December, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG).says Sujeet Kumar Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control.Moreover, these variants of viruses are a natural phenomenon that may be found in all countries. The sequencing of 2,032 virus samples from all 14 districts of Kerala by INSACOG has also detected the N440K variant, associated with 'immune escape' in 123 samples from 11 districts.A similar variant was reported in 33% of samples from Andhra Pradesh and in 53 of 104 samples from Telangana. As a result, India witnesses 59,118 new coronavirus infections in a day with the rapid spread of the mutant strain.The alarming variants of concerns also consider the efficacy of the available vaccines against these strains. As indicated by the genome sequencing,Health officials state the necessity of the current vaccine in acting against the new strains as well. It is reported thatHowever, more studies are needed to understand the relationship between the treatments and viral strains.Source: Medindia