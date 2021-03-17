Digital COVID-19 'Symptom Checkers' Lack Treatment Priority

Use of Digital Symptom Checkers during COVID-19 Pandemic

‘With the increasing trend of Digital COVID-19 'symptom checkers' use to pick up COVID-19 infection, the lack of potential to discriminate between degrees of COVID-19 severityby the digital platform puts the patient at risk with improper triaging during the pandemic.’

Since the death rates from COVID-19, in Singapore and Japan, are comparatively low than in the US and the UK (high), the study team explored the capacity of the symptom checkers in differentiating mild & severe COVID-19 and picking up COVID-19 'mimickers' like bacterial pneumonia and sepsis in 52 standardized case scenarios.



Simulation of common COVID-19 related signs/symptoms of varying severity and risk factors and respect to the patient's age were done. These include cough and fever,



It was found that the symptom checkers in Singapore and Japan were capable of triaging twice as many cases for direct clinical assessment and overall referral rate at 88% when compared to those in the US (38% referral rate) and the UK.

Lack of Questionnaires in Digital Symptom Checkers Most of the simulated cases with possible questionnaires lack the potential to discriminate between degrees of severity.



"Both symptom checkers maintain a high threshold for referring onward to clinical contact, triaging the majority of patients to stay home with no clinical contact." "whilst 'symptom checkers' may be of use to the healthcare COVID-19 response, there is the potential for such patient-led assessment tools to worsen outcomes by delaying appropriate clinical assessment. Our results support the recommendation that symptom checkers should be subjected to the same level of evidenced-based quality assurance as other diagnostic tests before implementation", concludes the study. The team acknowledges the fact that reduction of physical contacts may allow symptom checkers to potentially save valuable resources and reduce viral spread, as only fewer resources are required by them when compared to phone and telemedicine triaging services.

Key Ways to Slow COVID-19 Spread While many countries are experiencing the effects of a second wave of Coronavirus, safety practices like wearing a mask, cleaning your hands, and coughing into a bent elbow or tissue along with physical distancing (6 feet about 2 arm's length) may help evade the severity of COVID-19 infection

Get a COVID-19 vaccine

Seek medical advice at the earliest if any symptoms suspected of COVID-19

Avoid crowd and poorly ventilated spaces

Reference :

Performance of national COVID-19 'symptom checkers': a comparative case simulation study: Fatma Mansab et al: BMJ Health & Care Informatics 2021: http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bmjhci-2020-100187,/li>



Most of the COVID-19 infections mimic common clinical conditions (with no specific clinical signs or symptoms that predict the severity of the disease) that rarely require medical attention. This makes it challenging to identify the right patient for a specific group of treatment.The study reports a lack of evidence on the effectiveness or safety of symptom checkers toThus, the ability of national government-sponsored digital symptom checkers to correctly triage people in need of a medical assessment and/or treatment was examined in Singapore, Japan, the US, and the UK.