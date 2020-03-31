Beat Insomnia: Simple Tips to Get Enough Sleep during Covid-19 Pandemic

Researchers from the Department of Psychology at the University of Warwick, have put together a poster with tips to protect your sleep for students, however it can also apply to the general population in a time when their mental health and sleep may be suffering.
The poster, states:
- Insomnia is a normal reaction to stress
- Keep calm and don't bring your worries to bed
- Keep a regular sleep and work routine
- Keep moving and looking out for the sun
Dr Nicole Tang, from the Department of Psychology comments:
"My colleagues and I were motivated to put together a simple poster to share some tried and tested strategies for protecting sleep during stress at this exceptional time.
"In the midst of a major battle, it's hard to think of sleep as a priority, but it is true! Tired soldiers make mistakes. Tired doctors, nurses and healthcare workers don't function optimally and get sick.
"For students with whom we have a pastoral role, we hope the tips will help them think of sleep and give themselves permission to rest properly and stay healthy."
Source: Newswise