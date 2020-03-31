Beat Insomnia: Simple Tips to Get Enough Sleep during Covid-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic has turned our lives upside down. People living across the world have lost their sleep due to fear and anxiety caused by the deadly coronavirus. Getting enough sleep can protect your mental health. Here are few ways that can help you get a good night's sleep.



The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the lives of many throughout the UK, most people are unable to go to work, some have seen their hours cut, some have had their job prospects changed, and for the general population their normal routine is upset, which means their sleeping pattern may be compromised too.



Researchers from the Department of Psychology at the University of Warwick, have put together a poster with tips to protect your sleep for students, however it can also apply to the general population in a time when their mental health and sleep may be suffering.



‘Are you suffering from insomnia? Relax, lack of sleep can wreak havoc on your mental health. However, getting enough sleep can help you stay mentally strong and health during the COVID-19 crisis.’

Read More..



Insomnia is a normal reaction to stress

Keep calm and don't bring your worries to bed

Keep a regular sleep and work routine

Keep moving and looking out for the sun Dr Nicole Tang, from the Department of Psychology comments:



"My colleagues and I were motivated to put together a simple poster to share some tried and tested strategies for protecting sleep during stress at this exceptional time.



"In the midst of a major battle, it's hard to think of sleep as a priority, but it is true! Tired soldiers make mistakes. Tired doctors, nurses and healthcare workers don't function optimally and get sick.



"For students with whom we have a pastoral role, we hope the tips will help them think of sleep and give themselves permission to rest properly and stay healthy."



Source: Newswise The poster, states:Dr Nicole Tang, from the Department of Psychology comments:"My colleagues and I were motivated to put together a simple poster to share some tried and tested strategies for protecting sleep during stress at this exceptional time."In the midst of a major battle, it's hard to think of sleep as a priority, but it is true! Tired soldiers make mistakes. Tired doctors, nurses and healthcare workers don't function optimally and get sick."For students with whom we have a pastoral role, we hope the tips will help them think of sleep and give themselves permission to rest properly and stay healthy."Source: Newswise Researchers from the Department of Psychology at the University of Warwick, have put together a poster with tips to protect your sleep for students, however it can also apply to the general population in a time when their mental health and sleep may be suffering.