by Adeline Dorcas on  March 31, 2020 at 6:50 PM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Getting Exposed to PFAS During Pregnancy can Make Your Granddaughter Obese
Pregnant moms who are exposed to hazardous manmade chemicals may pose obesity risk to their granddaughters, reports a new study.

The first human study to link blood levels of 'forever' chemicals known as PFAS in pregnant women with the risk of obesity in their granddaughters is described in an ENDO 2020 abstract that will be published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are manmade chemicals used as oil and water repellents and coatings for common products including cookware, carpets and textiles. These endocrine-disrupting chemicals persist when they are released into the environment, and they continue to accumulate over time.


The study presents the first evidence that certain PFAS chemicals found in homes and the environment are correlated with obesity in future generations.

The new study found the link between PFAS exposure in pregnancy and the risk of obesity in granddaughters is stronger for grandmothers with lower cholesterol. The link was not accounted for by obesity in grandmothers' or in mothers' generations.

"We do not yet understand the joint role of cholesterol and PFAS exposure, which we also previously observed in a published study of daughters' breast cancer in our cohort. However, this science supports the idea that environmental chemicals in the blood of pregnant women, in this case, PFASs, could induce obesity at least as far as the grandchild generation in some pregnant women, even when the grandmother and mother do not have obesity themselves," said researcher Barbara A. Cohn, Ph.D., of the Public Health Institute in Berkeley, Calif. This is a unique proof of concept study that will require validation in experimental research where there can be a control group.

Obesity is correlated with infertility, pregnancy complications, poor infant health and long-term risk of diabetes, heart disease and cancer among other health problems for the young women themselves. "These findings may help to explain the current U.S. and worldwide increases in obesity in young adults," Cohn said.

The researchers evaluated women enrolled in the Child Health and Development Studies during the 1960s, when they were pregnant. Their pregnancy and early postpartum blood samples were stored. In the early 2000s, the researchers measured the weight, height and waist circumference of a subset of their daughters and granddaughters. These measurements were used to determine the daughters' and granddaughters' whole body obesity and abdominal obesity--markers for increased risk of diabetes, heart disease and cancer. Mothers also reported their weight at age 30, about the age that they were when pregnant with the granddaughters' generation. The study included 213 sets of grandmothers, mothers and granddaughters (639 women).

The California Department of Toxic Substance Control measured PFASs and other chemicals in the stored blood of the grandmothers that had been collected one to three days after they gave birth, which would correlate with levels during pregnancy. The researchers calculated that a 20-year-old granddaughter's joint risk of abdominal and whole body obesity increased 53% with a doubling of PFAS blood levels in her grandmother, when her grandmother also had lower cholesterol (bottom 25%). This translated to an estimated 2.3-fold increase in the joint risk of abdominal and whole-body obesity for women whose grandmothers were in the top 25% of PFASs exposure compared to the bottom 25% of PFASs exposure in this group.

"This information can eventually be used to guide public policy, prioritize PFAS clean up and advise pregnant women on reducing exposure," Cohn said. "Findings should stimulate experimental studies for confirmation of causality and discovery of how PFASs exposure in utero could cause granddaughters' obesity."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
READ MORE
Home Cooked Meals Reduce Exposure to Harmful PFAS Chemicals
Preparing meals at home can reduce your exposure to harmful PFAS chemicals that are commonly found in take-out and fast food packaging, revealed new research.
READ MORE
Childhood Obesity
Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.
READ MORE
BPA Exposure in the Womb Linked to Wheezing
Exposure to BPA in the womb was found to be linked to wheezing and poorer lung function in children, stated new study.
READ MORE
AIDS and Pregnancy
The Acquired immune deficiency syndrome is brought about by the deadly human immunodeficiency virus. In the USA alone an estimate of 120,000 - 160,000 women are HIV- infected.
READ MORE
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.
READ MORE
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.
READ MORE
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.
READ MORE
Home Pregnancy Test
A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.
READ MORE
Pregnancy
Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Antenatal Care
What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.
READ MORE
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.
READ MORE
Trimester of pregnancy
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseHome Pregnancy TestPregnancyPsychological Changes In PregnancyDrugs in Pregnancy and LactationBreech Presentation and DeliveryAir travel: To fly or not to flyPregnancy and Antenatal CareAIDS and Pregnancy