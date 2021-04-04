by Colleen Fleiss on  April 4, 2021 at 6:36 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Rapid Test for COVID-19 Variants
The Atlantic Health System has designed a rapid test to screen COVID-19 variants.

The organization will begin surveillance testing for Covid-19 variants for population health using internally developed PCR-based tests, as well as partnering with Seegene, Inc., using their recently developed research-use variant detection multiplex tests to rapidly screen for multiple variants - specifically the UK, Brazilian and South African variants. Atlantic Health plans to continue developing tests to identify additional strains such as the California and New York variants.

"Since the start of the pandemic, rapid testing has remained one of the most important and elusive tools we have," said Brian Gragnolati, president and CEO of Atlantic Health System. "Similar to the challenges we faced with testing for the original strain last spring, the inability to quickly identify variants makes it difficult to track their spread. Using this new genetic test, Atlantic Health is leading the way in protecting our community."


Testing will be done in-house at Atlantic Consolidated Laboratory, which earlier this year began performing all COVID-19 testing in-house, dramatically reducing the time needed to provide results to patients. Atlantic Health laboratories run between 1,500 and 2,000 COVID tests per day.

"We have dramatically enhanced our capabilities with the most advanced and reliable testing for COVID-19, which has helped us streamline and facilitate care," said Lisa McFarlane, PhD, MLS, director of laboratory services for Atlantic Health System. "Being able to detect variants is the next step in caring for our patients, while keeping our caregivers and facilities safe."

Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Deprivation is Driving COVID-19 Ethnic Disparities
Among minority ethnic groups - predominantly South Asian and Black African or Caribbean populations deprivation at large is driving COVID-19 disparities.
READ MORE
Covid-19 Patients can Be Categorized into 3 Groups
Phenotypes I, II and III show distinct characteristics and phenotype-specific medical care could improve COVID-19 outcomes.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.
READ MORE
Torsion Testis
Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Undescended TesticlesVaricoceleTesticle Pain - Symptom EvaluationTorsion TestisOrchidectomyCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake